Pepsi display
A display of items from the Pepsi Bottling Company of New Haven at the Franklin County Historical Society.

 Missourian File Photo/Geoff Folsom

After taking the Pepsi Challenge for years, the Union R-XI School District has decided it wants more.

The district board of education approved a five-year renewal of its contract with the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of New Haven at its Dec. 14 meeting. The agreement gives the company exclusive rights to sell its products at district campuses and events.

