After taking the Pepsi Challenge for years, the Union R-XI School District has decided it wants more.
The district board of education approved a five-year renewal of its contract with the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of New Haven at its Dec. 14 meeting. The agreement gives the company exclusive rights to sell its products at district campuses and events.
In exchange, Union R-XI will receive a percentage of every drink from Pepsi sold in a vending machine on district property. District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said that is estimated to be around a $12,833 per year.
Along with carbonated soft drinks, the company will provide other beverages such as Lipton tea, Ocean Spray and Dole juice, Aquafina and Klarbrunn water, Gatorade sports drinks, Starbucks cold coffee drinks and Celsius, Rockstar, AMP and Mountain Dew energy drinks. The only beverages not covered in the agreement are milk, tea bags, as well as water, tea and coffee that is not bottled.
The agreement also requires Pepsi to provide to the school district recycling bins, as well as up to $1,000 a year in Gatorade credit for athletic sideline products like coolers, cups and towels.
Pepsi will also give the district 100 cases of soda, 10 cases of Gatorade and 10 cases of water free each year for meetings, hospitality rooms at events and tournaments. In addition, it will provide Pepsi concession trailers and trucks for fundraisers.
Pepsi also plans to give the district classroom calendars and sports schedules to be given away each year.
“I don’t know where they went but the little foldable calendars that would go in wallets or the poster calendars that you put up all around, they’re going to bring those back,” Mabe said.
The school district will also get another $1,500 per year in “static funding.”
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman asked Mabe if the district solicited information from Coca-Cola about possibly bidding. Mabe said a Coke representative visited him months ago, but when he made calls and sent emails about bidding, they were not returned.
Union R-XI approved a three-year agreement with Pepsi in 2019, according to Missourian archives. Mabe said there is no particular reason they went with five years this time.
“It was just what was offered and agreed to,” he said.
Mabe said he thinks the district has been with Pepsi for more than 20 years.