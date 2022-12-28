District pleased with report card
By Geoff Folsom
Despite being below statewide averages in some categories, Union R-XI School District officials are pleased with how the district stacked up in its “report card” for the 2021-22 school year.
Kendra Fennessey, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment, presented the findings from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education at the Dec. 14 board of education meeting.
“We do want to keep in context that it is just one data snapshot of our kiddos,” Fennessey told the board.
Fennessey pointed out that attendance was still being impacted by COVID-19, with the district’s proportional attendance rate of 80 percent which is above the state’s attendance rate of 76.2 percent.
“Across the state, there were still quarantines happening,” she said. “But we’re excited to have that number go up this year as we, kind of, get back to normal.”
Union’s graduation rates were 87.4 percent for white students and 75 percent for multiracial students, the only two ethnic groups represented in the figures. Statewide, 92.2 percent of white students and 88.2 percent of multiracial students graduated.
For those Union students who did graduate, 40.5 percent went to a two-year college, 16.7 percent went directly to a four-year college and 36 percent entered the workforce. Statewide, 34 percent went to four-year college, 23.9 percent went to two-year college and 25.9 percent found employment.
Missouri Assessment Program and End of Course tests show Union English-language arts students exceeding the state averages in third, fifth and seventh grades, as well as high school English 2, where 64.4 percent of students were found to be proficient or advanced, compared to 53.6 percent statewide. Union was just below the state averages in fourth, sixth and eighth grade English.
In math testing, Union exceeded the state among third, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students, while falling slightly below state figures in fourth grade and high school algebra I and II.
“We rewrote our math curriculum a few years back, so this is very exciting to see,” Fennessey said. “We are currently in the middle of rewriting ELA.”
Union exceeded state numbers in all three science levels provided, fourth grade, eighth grade and high school biology.
Union also saw its scores on the ACT test reach their highest levels in 2022 since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Union’s average score of 19.7 was up from 19 in 2021, though below the statewide average of 20.3. The last time Union had higher ACT scores was 2019, when students averaged a score of 20.6.
The highest ACT score possible is a 36.
The percentage of students taking the ACT in Union and statewide dropped since the pandemic started but Union saw a slight increase to 63.6 percent in 2022, from 58.6 percent in 2021. Statewide, 63.9 percent of graduates took the ACT in 2022.
“This is an area that we’re also needing to focus on a little bit,” Fennessey said. “I will say that our (high) school has done a great job of trying to get as many kids as we can to take the ACT. Across the state, I don’t know that it’s been the same push, so you may have certain districts where it may be just college bound kids taking the ACT, where we’re wanting all of our kids to take it so they can keep all of their options open.”
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said he is impressed with the report card.
“Having seen this over a number of years, I think this was the best we’ve ever done, by far,” he said. “Kudos to everybody that was involved with this, because it’s obvious that the leaders in the building are guiding things, and it’s going down to the performance of the kids. They’re learning what they need to learn, and it’s great news.”
Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said Union has a “really, really, really good team.” “I’m very proud of the whole group,” he said.