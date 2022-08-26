Union Wildcats
Buy Now
Bill Battle

With it looking less likely that the federal government will continue to cover the cost of student meals, the Union R-XI School District is serving up free breakfasts.

The district Board of Education approved free breakfast for all students for the fall 2022 semester at its Wednesday, Aug. 17, meeting, while leaving open the possibility of continuing the program into the spring semester. The federal government has paid for school breakfasts and lunch the last two years.

Tags