With it looking less likely that the federal government will continue to cover the cost of student meals, the Union R-XI School District is serving up free breakfasts.
The district Board of Education approved free breakfast for all students for the fall 2022 semester at its Wednesday, Aug. 17, meeting, while leaving open the possibility of continuing the program into the spring semester. The federal government has paid for school breakfasts and lunch the last two years.
“What if we didn’t charge families for breakfast, and helped transition in to getting acclimated to school?” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe asked the board.
The school district had breakfast in classrooms the previous two school years as a COVID-19 precaution, but is returning to the cafeteria at the start of the 2022-23 school year, Tuesday, Aug. 23.
“With the gains that we have made, we can now utilize our cafeterias,” Mabe said, adding that it is important for children to be able to eat at school, helping with nourishment and attendance.
The “obvious next question” is “Why aren’t we doing that for lunch?” Mabe acknowledged. He said it is too soon to commit to providing free lunch for students, as well.
“I still have a responsibility, fiscally, to the district,” he said.
The district must still meet its commitments to its food service provider, Chartwells, Mabe said.
“I think first semester with breakfast is a great opportunity to see how we are looking,” he said. “Then I can come to you later in the semester and say, here’s what we’ve learned, and here’s what I think we should or shouldn’t do second semester.”
Before the unanimous vote, board President Dr. Virgil Weideman agreed that families are struggling. “Food’s gone through the roof,” he said. “Even though breakfast doesn’t cost a lot, it’s still something.”
While the district will be out some money, it was able to “stockpile a good amount of money” over the last couple years to help with the expense, Mabe said.
“I just think that it is the right thing to do,” he said. “Everybody is going to the grocery store these days. That $200 cart of groceries is not a $200 cart of groceries anymore. It’s a way to just pay it forward, help our families out and say that we recognize and work with you.”
The district should continue to offer free breakfast as long as it can, Weideman said.
“Obviously, we’re not going to be able to do it forever, and maybe not past second semester,” he said. “But we’ll take it as it comes and go from there.”
In the 2021-22 school year an average of 1,650 of the district’s 3,070 students ate breakfast, Mabe said. That compares to 2,700 who ate lunch.
How much the district pays for breakfasts will depend on how many students receive free and reduced-priced meals, Mabe said. He currently estimates free breakfasts will cost Union R-XI 34 cents per breakfast, per day.
Students will still have to pay if they want a second breakfast or à la carte item.
The district still encourages families who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch to apply. Mabe said the district already has received 1,770 forms back out of more than 3,000 students. “We’re definitely ahead of the game,” he said.
In anticipation of not getting full federal reimbursement, Union R-XI approved new lunch and breakfast prices for the 2022-23 school year in the spring. Elementary students will pay $3 for lunch, up from $2.75 in 2019-20, the last time the district charged for meals.
Middle school and high school students will pay $3.25 for lunch in 2022-23, up from $3 in 2019-20.
Had the district charged students for breakfast, all students would have paid $2, up from $1.90 in 2019-20.