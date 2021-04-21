Some Union R-XI School District classrooms could see major technology upgrades by the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The board of education approved spending up to $350,000 on improvements to classrooms at Union Middle and High schools at its meeting Monday, April 19. Matt Jones, district technology coordinator, said the purchases will go hand-in-hand with the new Dell Chromebook laptop computers students are expected to get for next school year.
“What better time to look at how to improve the devices not only in their hands but also in the classrooms, empower them to interact with more resources?” he said.
The upgrades could range from touch screens on Chromebooks to interactive smart panels on the high end. Although up to $3,500 is available per classroom for 97 rooms, Jones said not all departments would require a smart panel.
“We realized there’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to all these classrooms,” he said.
District officials plan to show an example of the smart panel to high school staff Wednesday and get feedback, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said.
“It is a very big investment to put that on the wall,” Weinhold said. “We want to make sure they’re using that correctly. But there’s other ways to do similar ideas in that teaching world.”
After getting feedback from teachers, Weinhold hopes the district will be able to move forward with ordering equipment. He hopes it will cost less than $350,000.
“We don’t want to wait until May and come back to the next board meeting and say, ‘We need 37 of these and so many of these,’ and then we could be short of getting them here on time,” Weinhold said. “Teachers are the experts on what to put in the room, so we’re trying to get everybody’s input and have the ability to move forward.”
The district also is concerned about potential computer chip shortages interfering with the order if it is not made soon, Jones said.
The district is buying the equipment off a state contract. “The vetting process has already been done through a consortium we’re in,” Weinhold said.
Elementary school technology upgrades could come later, Weinhold said. “We’re not forgetting about the elementary. We’re doing it one phase at a time,” he said.
The board voted to spend a total of $213,614 on the Chromebook laptops at its March meeting. That includes 850 computers at $250 each, plus various upgrades and a tracking service.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman encouraged officials to “get what works.”
“I think it’s a great idea to go after new technology instead of just rebuying the same stuff over and over again,” he said.