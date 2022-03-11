The Union R-XI School District is allowing its food contractor to hire a chef after considering doing so on its own.
The district wanted to hire its own coordinator for the food truck that Chartwells provided as part of the contract approved in early 2021. The position was intended to help with staff shortages.
“We’ve been impacted just like everybody else with staffing,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said. “We’ve been short six positions since the start of the school year, so we’ve really been trying to do our best. It’s been a challenge.”
The employee will work for Chartwells.
Larger school districts often have chefs, Mabe said. This gives Union the opportunity to have one, but it could have to share the chef with another school from time to time.
“We’re not a large school compared to Parkway or Troy, but we’re not a small school like Lonedell,” he said. “They are coming to work for the Union School District, but if they need a set of hands, we will release them from time to time.”
The chef, who will be required to go through a two- to three-week training period, will work with kids in Union High’s family and consumer science program.
The chef was approved by the board of education as an amendment to the Chartwells contract.
Mabe hopes the extra expense of the chef will be offset by the shortfall of employees Chartwells has previously provided in its contract.
Mabe previously said the employee will be a liaison between him and the schools, ordering the food for the truck and handling maintenance. He also has said the food truck could be used as a concession stand at a school’s field day or perform “community outreach” at events like Founders Day in Union City Park or to serve lunch to teachers at various schools while bringing revenue from food sales into the district.
As the weather warms up, the chef will be more involved with community activities, with the food truck appearing at various events. Because Union R-XI is its own taxing entity, its food truck is not subject to the same city regulations as privately owned trucks.
The chef is also expected to work with brick and mortar school kitchens.
Chartwells, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was selected out of five bidders based on a rubric that measured companies in nine areas. The district first chose Chartwells in 2016 after its own food service program lost $21,000 the previous year.