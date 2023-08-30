Both the Union R-XI School District and the City of Union will assess the same property tax rates they had in the previous year.
School district
The Union R-XI Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a levy rate of $3.84 cents per $100 of assessed property at a Wednesday, Aug. 24, special meeting. That includes $2.79 for operations and $1.05 for debt service.
The district has maintained the same tax rate since 2016.
The district’s tax base increased to $417.72 million from $413.88 million in 2022 but was lower than projected by school district officials after rolling back the tax rate. District Director of Finance Michelle Fink said the district budgeted a 5 percent increase, but that was stifled by a decrease in values on personal property like cars.
Because revenue came in under what was projected, the district’s budget took a hit of $334,000.
“We thought we were being conservative, all the school districts around thought 5 percent was conservative,” Fink said.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman pointed out that the district is allowed legally to have a higher tax rate than it imposes.
“This board and previous boards, to date, have rolled back our levy to where we believe we have enough money to run our district, but, also, we are saving money for the taxpayers every year, and have almost every year for the last 30 years,” he said.
The district has only raised its levy rate 37 cents in 30 years, with all of the increase going to debt service. Fink pointed out that the Meramec Valley School District raised its operations levy by 56 cents with a recent vote that narrowly passed, more than Union has in three decades.
“As a district, I think we’re doing really, really well,” she said.
Weideman pointed out that the district only raised debt service taxes when it did because assessed valuations went down for a couple years. “So we had to be able to make up enough to pay our loans back,” he said.
City
The Union Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to approve the same tax rate it imposed last year at a special meeting held Monday, Aug. 21.
That rate is 68.92 cents per $100 property tax valuation. The city is expected to collect more because of an increase in assessed valuations.
“Real estate went up just a little bit and personal property went down just a little bit,” Mayor Bob Schmuke said. “Basically, we’re provided by law to generate just a little more money than we did before.”
The city has a valuation of $247.8 million in 2023, up 3.27 percent from $239.96 million in tax year 2022.
Aldermen unanimously approved the tax rate without further discussion.
No one spoke at public hearings on the tax rates for the city or school district.
