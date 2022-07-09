The Union R-XI School District is starting the 2022-23 budget year with a budget deficit of $1.4 million.
The district has a general fund balance of $12.87 million, which is projected to decrease to $11.47 million by June 2023.
But the district tends to find extra revenue that turns the deficit into a surplus by the end of the budget year the following summer, said Michelle Fink, Union R-XI’s director of finance.
While final figures were not yet in, the district projected to finish the 2021-22 budget year with a general fund balance of $3.8 million more than it started with. That was after initially projecting a $1.3 million decrease in general fund balance.
A major factor in the increase in revenue was an increase in assessed property values. Fink said she does not get any information on that until August.
Fink estimated the levy rate of $3.84 per $100 property tax valuation approved last year will remain the same in 2022-23. That included $2.79 for operations and $1.05 for debt service.
“That’s 100 percent guess as to what that’s going to be, on a third of our revenue,” Fink told the board at a June 27 budget meeting.
In 2021, the district’s assessed valuation was a 9.3 percent increase over 2020. The valuation has increased every year since 2015, though Fink said she expects the increase to only be around 2 percent this year because properties are not being reassessed.
Certified staff, like teachers, will receive an approximately 3 percent salary increase. Classified employees, like maintenance and cafeteria workers, will receive a $2 hourly raise.
The district budgeted a 10 percent increase in insurance costs, though Fink said it could come in slightly lower.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said money from the state has decreased from making up 60 percent of the district’s budget to 40 percent in his decades on the board.
“They spent a lot of time and effort setting new rules for what was adequate education,” he said. “And they never did hit it. So, rather than take the hit from the publicity for never appropriating what they said they should, they just changed the rules and said, ‘OK, here’s a new goal.’ I just find it ironic over the years, that if it weren’t for our local taxpayers we’d be in deep trouble.”
No one spoke at a public hearing before the board approved the budget.