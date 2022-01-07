Like it was for many, the 2020-21 school year was tough for the Union R-XI School District’s technology program.
Program costs for the four-employee department surpassed $1.4 million, significantly higher than previous years. In the 2019-20 school year, the technology program cost $726,716.
“I’ll point out that a lot of that was due to virtual learning,” Matt Jones, the district’s technology coordinator, told the school board at its December meeting. “The influx of revenue was mostly (federal) COVID funds, and a lot of that was turned around and spent right back out on curriculum resources for virtual learning.”
The district expects to have the program budget closer to earlier years for the 2021-22 school year, he said.
Increased remote learning also meant more work orders for the technology department’s four-person staff. Staff dealt with 3,154 work orders, up from 2,249 the previous year. The largest number of repair requests came for Chromebook laptop computers, with 649.
“We spent a lot of our time just fixing broken Chromebooks,” Jones said. “That’s pretty typical for this type of environment.”
Among the district’s priorities was increasing the bandwidth of its digital network and replacing aging devices. Jones said Union R-XI replaced 600 Chromebooks in the 2020-21 school year.
The district also distributed 475 iPad tablet computers to help with virtual learning, Jones said, and added wireless access points in all school parking lots to allow for internet access for students and families that might not have it at home.
The district also put in a backup generator for its data center, which will keep it going in a power outage, Jones said. “I will note that has happened twice at the middle school, so it’s definitely been a good investment, so far.”
The district also distributed a new phone system, with more than 370 handsets, he said.
To improve security, the district added doorbell cameras in all campuses.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman praised Jones and the department.
“I’m always amazed what you got accomplished and at the technical ability of you and your staff,” he said. “You guys are miracle workers, as far as I’m concerned.”