The spotlight was on Union R-XI School District staff Friday.
Teachers and other employees were honored at the inaugural Employee Recognition Night, which lasted nearly four hours at the Union City Auditorium.
The night started with a social hour, before dinner of pork loin and lemon herb grilled chicken, catered by district food contractor Chartwells, followed by the ceremony. The evening ended with exploding confetti cannons.
In between, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe came to the stage to draw numbers for prizes donated by event sponsors.
The awards night is part of Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes’ vision for the district. Hayes was promoted from assistant superintendent last fall.
While honors were given for each building’s classified employee and teacher of the year, the big awards of the night were for the district’s top classified employee and teacher, along with a special award.
The final award of the evening was one Hayes created called the Going the Extra Mile Award. The award went to Beaufort Elementary School special eduction teacher Erin Meyer.
“When someone goes that extra mile, they don’t do it because they need recognition,” Hayes said, fighting back tears. “They do it because that’s who they are. But, darn it, sometimes it’s nice to recognize people for who they are.”
Meyer is no stranger to honors. In 2021, she was one of three area teachers recognized with an Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award, as well as being named the Union Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Educator. Meyer introduced Beaufort’s Morning Coffee Crew, which helps teach students life skills, and helped in getting meals to students when schools were closed early in the pandemic.
“Erin is the epitome of what this award stands for,” Hayes said.
The award left Meyer, a teacher for 27 years, speechless.
“I’m never at a loss for words and I’m at a loss,” she said.
Beaufort Principal Rob Rogers said Meyer changes the lives of her students.
“The impact she makes on kids each day is nothing short of amazing,” he said.
Beaufort took home two of the three district-wide awards, with Sarah Brune, administrative assistant at the school, being named Union R-XI Classified Employee of the Year. Brune, who has been at the school 11 years, said it’s hard to put into words what the award means.
“I love my job, not a lot of people can say that,” she said. “I love going to work every day.”
District Teacher of the Year Jenny Moore, who teachers the Project 180 at-risk program at Union High School, is only in her second year at Union R-XI after spending six years teaching at St. Clair. In accepting the award, she credited the other staff members at the school, who welcomed her when she was new.
“What we found was just this huge family of fellow staff members,” she said. “It was really hard during the pandemic, when we were completely separated from each other. It was wonderful to see everyone working. Everyone’s lifting each other up. It was the most beautiful thing, working with the staff.”
Also honored were people retiring from the district and employees reaching years of service milestones, including Carolyn Bocklage, a fifth-grade teacher at Prairie Dell Elementary, who has been with the district for 30 years.
While they already knew they were receiving the awards, building classified employees and teachers of the year got loud ovations when they received their awards.
Building Classified Employees of the Year were: Beaufort, administrative assistant Sarah Brune; Central Elementary, paraprofessional Billie Hardester; Prairie Dell, paraprofessional Olivia Coppedge; Union Middle, paraprofessional Julie Binsbacher; Union High, administrative assistant Janet Goodman.
Building Teachers of the Year: Beaufort, fourth-grade teacher Jamie Koch; Central, library media specialist Trini Wood; Prairie Dell, fourth-grade teacher Krystal Morgan; Union Middle, reading teacher Ashley Sieve; Union High, Project 180 teacher Jenny Moore.