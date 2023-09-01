The completion of a new Union R-XI School District building is still being held up by the arrival of a new heating and cooling system.
While much of the remainder of the Student Services Resource Center (SSRC) is nearing completion, the district is still waiting on the HVAC unit to be delivered. The district originally planned to use the unit housed in the building from its time as Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch, but that plan was shelved when the compressor from the old HVAC was stolen in fall 2022.
The district initially planned to open the building for the start of the 2023-24 school year, but having to replace the HVAC pushed that back.
“We are not, obviously, finished with this yet, so it is still an ongoing project,” district Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Made told The Missourian. “It’s the lead time of the HVAC again, I wish I had something different to report.”
The school district has also been working on installation of ceiling tiles, toilet partitions, carpet and door hardware, according to a presentation Mabe gave at the Aug. 16 Board of Education meeting. It has since finished some of that work.
“We’re trending very well,” Mabe said. “We’ve got a lot of interior finishes that are taking place. Paint is done, trim, ceiling tiles. The only thing we’re really trying to wrap up now is some of the flooring.”
The latest word the district has heard is late October or early November before the HVAC unit arrives, Mabe said. The goal is to open the building as soon as the HVAC is installed, but that could change if it is too late in the semester.
“We may have to take a hard look at the calendar and just, kind of, see when that is,” he said.
The programs that are moving in are still located in the existing 104-year-old SSRC building, near Union Middle School.
The $2.2 million SSRC project, which includes the $950,000 purchase price from the library district, will include a kitchen for district food service programs; classrooms for Union R-XI’s Missouri Option Program, which serves students at least 17 years old who are at risk of dropping out; the Wildcat Extension credit recovery program; and the Homebound program. The 10,800 square foot building will also house district social workers, special education offices and outreach programs, like the district’s food pantry and clothes closet.
“Right now we’re trending on budget, hopefully, under budget,” Mabe said.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman previously suggested the district come up with a new name for the SSRC.
“Nobody knows anymore what the SSRC means,” he said at a July 19 meeting. “It’s better to come up with a nice name for it.”
Mabe said at the time that would require a process similar to when Union R-XI named Prairie Dell Elementary School, which opened in 2020. But on Monday, Mabe said no progress had been made on developing a process for renaming the SSRC.
