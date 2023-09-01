Old Scenic Regional Library
Buy Now
Missourian File Photo/Geoff Folsom

The completion of a new Union R-XI School District building is still being held up by the arrival of a new heating and cooling system.

While much of the remainder of the Student Services Resource Center (SSRC) is nearing completion, the district is still waiting on the HVAC unit to be delivered. The district originally planned to use the unit housed in the building from its time as Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch, but that plan was shelved when the compressor from the old HVAC was stolen in fall 2022.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.