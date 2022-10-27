The Union R-XI School District Board of Education got an update on projects planned for Central Elementary School and the former Scenic Regional Library Union branch at its Oct. 19 meeting.
Cory Bextermueller, project manager with Navigate Building Solutions, told the board his company is working with two playground vendors, as well as Central Elementary staff, on a playground planned for where modular classrooms were formerly located at the school. He showed renderings from NuToys Leisure Products, of Westchester, Illinois, and Hutchinson Recreation & Design, of Lake St. Louis.
“We may not buy anything on these images, it may be adjusted a little bit,” he said. “But this gives you an idea what we’ve been working through and where we currently are.”
The playground designs had various surface options, as well as equipment.
“These are just concepts, as we give and take off of design,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said.
Navigate, which represents the district on the construction projects, would like the board to vote on playground equipment at its November meeting, so construction could begin in summer 2023, Bextermueller said. Currently, it takes up to four months for some playground equipment to be delivered.
Mabe said the district hoped to start construction by spring but the “pour and play” surface being used requires certain temperatures.
Board member Karen Tucker questioned the lack of playground equipment that is accessible for people with disabilities in the renderings.
Mabe said Hutchinson has more of an emphasis on all-abilities equipment than NuToys.
Bextermueller pointed out areas in the photos that are wheelchair accessible.
Mabe previously said about $800,000 will go toward the playground project, which also will include some excavation and other site work.
Bextermueller also showed a design for the new Student Services Resource Center (SSRC), which is going in the 10,800-square-foot former library on Highway 50. The district now has its SSRC in the 105-year-old former Union High School building. He said Navigate is early in the design process, working with architects HTK, of Overland Park, Kansas.
The district paid $950,000 to buy the old library in May and plans to spend hundreds of thousands more on renovations.
The SSRC will have reenforced walls in the center for a storm shelter. “We’ll hide it well into a classroom, soften it up a little bit,” Bextermueller said. It will have a walk-in cooler and freezer for food service, as well as a kitchen area.
The former library, built in 1991, also will have a food pantry and clothes closet to help serve the community, Mabe said. It also will house programs like special education administration, district social workers, at-risk counselors, psychological examiners and the district’s lead nurse.
“I know with Cory involved, and (Mabe) and our staff involved, we’re going to come up with something really good at a cost-effective price,” board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said.
Bextermueller hopes the board will award a bid for the SSRC renovations at its December meeting, with construction also starting in the summer, with expectations of it being ready for the 2023-24 school year.