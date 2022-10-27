The Union R-XI School District Board of Education got an update on projects planned for Central Elementary School and the former Scenic Regional Library Union branch at its Oct. 19 meeting.

Cory Bextermueller, project manager with Navigate Building Solutions, told the board his company is working with two playground vendors, as well as Central Elementary staff, on a playground planned for where modular classrooms were formerly located at the school. He showed renderings from NuToys Leisure Products, of Westchester, Illinois, and Hutchinson Recreation & Design, of Lake St. Louis.

