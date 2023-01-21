'The U' logo
Stierberger Stadium Sept. 24, 2021. Pregame of Union football game against St. Clair.

The Union R-XI School District is bidding adieu to “the U.”

The district is phasing out its current U-shaped primary logo after being notified in fall 2021 that the University of Miami is enforcing its trademark. The letter came from the university’s representative, sports giant Fanatics.

