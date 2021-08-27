The Union R-XI School District and the city of Union approved 2021 property tax rates at Monday meetings.
The board of education approved a levy rate of $3.84 per $100 property tax valuation. That includes $2.79 for operations and $1.05 for debt service.
That is the same levy rate the district has had the past six years, but with property values increasing in the district, many homeowners will pay more on their real estate taxes.
The district estimates it will collect 98 percent of property taxes in fiscal year 2021-22, which would bring in $14.57 million, an increase of $736,079 over FY 2020-21.
The district’s estimated assessed valuation of $387.2 million was a 7.7 percent increase over 2020. The valuation has increased every year since 2015, when it was $293.1 million.
The tax rates provide revenues for the fiscal year that began July 1, 2021.
Tax rates are determined by dividing the amount of revenue needed by the current assessed valuation. That result is multiplied by 100.
Public school districts are required to set levies on or before Sept. 1, following the state auditor’s approval of the board of equalization valuations received by the district in August of each year.
At the public hearing, resident Greg Thornton questioned whether the fact that the levy rate was the same as last year meant the district would bring in the same amount it did in 2020.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold acknowledged the district would collect more money in the coming year.
“It was a huge increase in (assessed valuation) this year,” Weinhold said. “The district will benefit, but our costs continue to go up as well.”
City of Union
The Union Board of Aldermen, meanwhile, approved a lower tax rate at a special meeting Monday.
The proposed 2021 rate of 68.92 cents per $100 property tax valuation is lower than the 2020 rate of 71.02 cents. But because the city’s aggregate valuation has risen to $226.2 million in 2021 from $214.6 million last year, property owners won’t necessarily see a decrease in taxes.
Of the 2021 total tax rate, 55.55 cents per $100 valuation is for the general fund, and 13.37 cents is for the park fund.
Union’s valuation includes $182.8 million in real estate and $43.4 million in personal property.
Union’s 2020 tax rate of 71.02 cents was the same as the rate in 2019. It was the first time in now-Mayor Bob Schmuke’s nearly 20 years on the board of aldermen he could remember the rate staying the same.
No one spoke at the city’s public hearing.
Franklin County
Franklin County commissioners will hold a public hearing on the county’s proposed tax rate at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in room 206 at the Franklin County Government Center, 400 E. Locust St. in Union.
All three tentative county tax rates are lower than what was approved in 2020.
The proposed general fund rate is 10.66 cents per $100 assessed valuation, down from 13.26 cents in 2020. That would bring in $2.43 million, which is $338,156 less than the general fund brought in last year.
The proposed road and bridge tax rate is 20.05 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease of just under a penny. The county projects $4.57 million in revenue for the fund, up $182,397 from last year.
The SB 40 Resource Board tax rate is tentatively set at 9.3 cents per $100 valuation, down 0.45 cents. The county expects that fund to bring in $2.12 million in revenue, up $84,588 from 2020.
The county has a total assessed valuation of $2.28 billion in 2021, up $191.97 million from last year.