The Union R-XI School District’s consultant is taking on two more projects.
Navigate Building Solutions will be paid $16,207 for its work on pre-construction and bidding services on the renovation of the former Scenic Regional Library Union branch. That was expected to start in June and last four months.
Once a contractor is selected, Navigate will be paid an additional $5,580 a month during construction. That process is expected to last from October 2022 to July 2023.
The building is replacing the 103-year-old Student Services Resource Center (SSRC).
Union R-XI purchased the 10,800-square-foot former library from the library district for $950,000 in May, using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) money.
“It will be a lot of give and take, a lot of back and forth,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said of renovating the building. “We’ll have to play nice in the sand box.”
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman heard from people wanting to know why the district bought the former library. He said they likely did not read The Missourian’s earlier stories on the SSRC project.
“I explain to them the finances, that we were going to have to put close to $2 million into that 100-year-old building versus buying this one and renovating it and coming out with excess money, compared to what that would have been,” he said. Once he explains that to people, he said he hears “nothing but accolades about it.”
Mabe will speak to the Union Rotary Club about the former library building later this summer to try to clear up “misinformation,” he said.
Union R-XI has about $560,000 left in ESSER money to go toward the renovation, said Michelle Fink, district director of finance.
The board also approved an agreement with Navigate to manage construction of a new playground at Central Elementary School. The company will be paid $9,960 for that project, which is expected to take two months to complete.
Mabe said Navigate will get cost estimates for the new playground. The existing playground is expected to be taken down to make way for an emergency storm shelter.
Union R-XI plans to sell modular buildings at Central, which have not been needed the last two years since Prairie Dell Elementary School opened.
The board voted in November 2021 to hire St. Louis-based Navigate to act as the district’s representative on upcoming projects.
Navigate previously worked on the $27 million Proposition Wildcats. The bond package included construction of Prairie Dell Elementary, which opened for the 2020-21 school year, as well as upgrades at Union Middle and Beaufort Elementary schools.