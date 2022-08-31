The Union R-XI School District and city of Union both approved keeping their property tax rates the same for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Union R-XI
At a special Aug. 24 meeting, the Board of Education approved a levy rate of $3.84 per $100 property tax valuation. That includes $2.79 for operations and $1.05 for debt service.
While the tax rate remains the same, the district expects to collect more than it did during the 2021-22 fiscal year. The estimated property values for the school district have risen to $410.9 million, from $393 million after the Franklin County Assessor’s Office did its first valuation in 2021, a 4.5 percent increase.
If all property taxes are collected, Union R-XI estimates bringing in $15.8 million from property taxes, just under $460,000 in additional revenue compared to the previous year.
With this not being a reassessment year in Franklin County, most of the increased property values are a result of increases in personal property values because of vehicle values increasing, instead of real estate, said district Director of Finance Michelle Fink, who initially budgeted a 2-percent increase.
“Typically, we don’t get a big bump in assessment,” she said of non-reassessment years.
The school district’s tax rate has remained the same since 2016.
“The district is very financially sound, as far as our operating and our debt service, our being able to make all the payments for the extra projects that we’ve done,” Fink said.
The tax rates provide revenues for the fiscal year that began July 1, 2022.
Tax rates are determined by dividing the amount of revenue needed by the current assessed valuation. That result is multiplied by 100.
Public school districts are required to set levies on or before Sept. 1, following the state auditor’s approval of the board of equalization valuations received by the district in August of each year.
City of Union
At a special Aug. 22 meeting, the Union Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to keep the city’s tax rate at 68.92 cents per $100 valuation, the same as it was in fiscal year 2021-22. That includes 55.55 cents for the general fund and 13.37 cents for the park fund.
The city also saw its property values rise. In the current tax year, statistics provided by the city show Union with a total assessed valuation of $239,957,483, compared to $226,188,684 in 2021.
Aldermen lowered the tax rate to 68.92 cents in 2021 after a rate of 71.02 cents was approved in 2020.
No one from the public spoke at either meeting.
