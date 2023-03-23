The Union R-XI School District is moving forward with three building projects — the renovation of the former Scenic Regional Library Union branch into the district’s new Student Services Resource Center (SSRC), a replacement of the heating and cooling system at Central Elementary School, as well as a new playground at Central.
The SSRC project is underway with Board of Education members reviewing photos showing the progress of the renovation at their March 15 meeting.
“A lot of progress is going on, we’ve had a couple different groups come over and tour it and see the progress,” Deputy Superintendent Mike Mabe said.
Metal stud framing and drywall are now installed, Mabe added.
“We have mechanical, electrical, plumbing contractors in there,” he added. “Masonry and a storm shelter are actually being installed.”
The SSRC will also house district social workers, special education offices and outreach programs like the district’s food pantry and clothes closet.
The board of education approved a $1.2 million agreement with Aspire Construction, of St. Charles, for work on the SSRC in December. That is on top of the $950,000 Union R-XI paid to acquire the 10,800-square-foot building in May 2022.
The building is expected to be completed this fall, Mabe said. The district currently operates its SSRC in the 105-year-old former Union High School building.
“There are a lot of awesome things going on there,” Mabe said. “It’s exciting to walk over there and see the progress.”
A new HVAC system, which the district had to purchase after the existing unit was vandalized following its acquisition, is expected to arrive in August, Mabe said.
The Central Elementary HVAC project is expected to take place in summer 2023, when students are not in school and be completed by the time they return, Mabe said.
“This has been a two-year project in the making because of the challenges of lead time for equipment,” he said.
Many materials for the project are being delivered currently, Mabe noted. “The goal is to have equipment ready for us, so that whenever we say goodbye on the last day of school, we have crews on site,” he said.
Among the equipment expected to be delivered in May or June are large cooling towers, said Cory Bextermueller, project manager with Navigate Building Solutions, the district’s representative on the projects.
The $2.7 million HVAC project is being performed by Bales Construction Co., of Waynesville.
The district is paying Hutchinson Recreation & Design, of Lake St. Louis, $445,217 to complete a new playground at Central Elementary. The playground is being built on the former site of modular classrooms outside the school.
Site work on the playground project is expected to start May 28, just after school lets out, Mabe explained.
“I think we have over 200 loads of dirt that we’re going to be bringing in there,” he said. “July 1 is when we are expecting to have the equipment contractors come in.”