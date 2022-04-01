Paige Shortal’s announcement that she is no longer seeking one of two open positions on the Union R-XI School District Board of Education has raised questions about what would happen if she was elected to the board by finishing among the top two of four candidates.
Shortal withdrew from the April 5 school board election on March 5, missing the official deadline, so her name will still appear on the ballot, Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said.
According to board policy adopted in 2002 and last revised in 2016, Shortal — or anyone else who is elected but does not want to serve — would have to file a letter of resignation with the board secretary. The board will declare a vacancy exists when the letter of resignation is presented to it at a board meeting.
The third-place candidate from the April 5 election would not automatically fill the vacancy.
Once the vacancy is official, the board’s policy on vacancies, which was approved in 1987 and last revised in 2020, goes into effect. It calls for the board to appoint a member to serve until the next school board election, when another race will be scheduled to fill the remainder of the term.
In this case, the election would be held in April 2023 to finish the final two years of the term.
The board has a process to follow in filling the vacancy, though it can vote to use a different process “due to the timing of the vacancy or other relevant reasons,” according to the policy.
The policy includes announcing the notification of the vacancy at a board meeting, posting the vacancy on the district’s website and sending notice to the newspaper. The district also can send emails or other communications to the community. The notification must include information on how residents can fill the vacancy and give them at least two weeks to apply.
The board will review applications to become a board member at either of its regular meeting or a special meeting called for the purpose of reviewing the applications. If board members want to interview candidates, it would be done in open session. Discussion of candidates also must be done in open session.
The new board member would be chosen by vote of the board. The board member who is resigning cannot participate in choosing a successor, according to the policy.
When she withdrew as a candidate, Shortal endorsed incumbents Karen Gail Tucker and Bernard Everett “Ben” Fox, who are both running for re-election.
David Aguilar is also in the race.
Shortal said Thursday she would need to review the board’s policy on how members are replaced before deciding whether or not to resign, in case she is elected.