Bill Battle

The Union R-XI School District Board of Education has approved a resolution opposing a bill that would allow “open enrollment” at Missouri schools.

If signed by Gov. Mike Parson, House Bill No. 253, sponsored by Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, would legalize the transfer of a student to a school district outside of where the student lives, as long as the receiving school has available seats. Pollitt, a former educator, is the chairman of the Elementary and Secondary Education committee.

