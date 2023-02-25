The Union R-XI School District Board of Education has approved a resolution opposing a bill that would allow “open enrollment” at Missouri schools.
If signed by Gov. Mike Parson, House Bill No. 253, sponsored by Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, would legalize the transfer of a student to a school district outside of where the student lives, as long as the receiving school has available seats. Pollitt, a former educator, is the chairman of the Elementary and Secondary Education committee.
The resolution, approved unanimously by the Union board, says the board opposes any open enrollment legislation of non-resident students, because there is “no credible research shows that open enrollment improves student achievement” and “open enrollment will result in a significant adverse financial impact on public schools.”
“There’s pluses and minuses on everything,” board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said. “Some of what they’re doing is good and proper, but it seems like they really don’t understand a lot about school districts sometimes. We’re getting into an area where nobody really knows what’s going to happen, and it could potentially harm some districts. I know that’s not their intent, but it may be the result of it.”
The draft resolution was sent out by the Missouri School Boards’ Association to districts across the state for their consideration, Weideman said.
The four paragraph resolution could have been multiple pages, Weideman said.
Union is the latest local school district to oppose the open enrollment legislation.
Washington School Board members passed a resolution Jan. 18 opposing open enrollment, citing a lack of research that the concept was positive for student learning and expressing concern for school districts at risk for consolidation or closure and athletic program imbalances. They also oppose funds being diverted from education to marketing for students to attend specific schools.
St. Clair R-XIII Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse voiced his opposition to “open enrollment” in person when the measure was debated in Pollitt’s committee in January. Kruse argued that his district could lose 100 students if the bill became law.
Also at the Union meeting, the board voted to increase the district’s out-of-district tuition rates to $8,800 for the 2023-24 school year. The rate only impacts three Union High School students who come from the Spring Bluff R-XV School District, a kindergarten through eighth grade district. Spring Bluff pays the tuition for its students.
Union R-XI’s out of district tuition rate had been $7,800 for several years, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said. The district pays about $10,882 for each student.
“That doesn’t quite get us there, but the reasoning behind that recommendation is to not be so aggressive for our school districts that do pay that, and, kind of, phase it in so they can plan accordingly,” he said.
After the meeting, Weideman told The Missourian it is unclear what will happen with K-8 districts sending students to high school at larger districts, should the open enrollment legislation pass.
“It depends upon how they actually end up writing the legislation,” he said. “That’s one issue that, in everything I’ve read about it, isn’t addressed directly, but it may end up being in the bill one way or the other.”