One of the four candidates for two seats on the Union R-XI School District Board of Education has left the race.
In a letter to board members, Paige Shortal wrote that she is withdrawing from the race and throwing her support behind incumbents Karen Gail Tucker and Bernard Everett “Ben” Fox. Shortal’s name will still appear on the April 5 ballot.
Shortal wrote that she would have a difficult time balancing the board responsibilities with her new job at Liguori Publications.
“I had already been thinking about withdrawing as I came to know more about the two incumbents, Karen and Ben,” Shortal wrote. “Both of you seem to be excellent board members and bring a lot to the table. As a parent, I’m very comfortable with your service — comfortable and grateful.”
David Aguilar is also in the race. The top two vote- getters receive three-year terms on the board.
Absentee voting is now taking place at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office.