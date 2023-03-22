After being told to stop using its “U” logo, the Union R-XI School District is pivoting to a slightly altered version.
The Board of Education voted 7-0 to approve a new logo Wednesday that has a break to the right of center. The change comes after the district received a cease and desist notice in fall 2021 from the University of Miami and its representative, Fanatics, for being too similar to Miami’s “The U” logo. That logo has a split at the bottom, creating “J’s” that face each other.
The district considered a similar logo with the split left of center, but a focus group voted 13-1 in favor of the right-split logo, Superintendent Scott Hayes told the board. They also included a version of the slightly wider “U” logo with the split in the middle but that was rebuffed by Fanatics.
The focus group included middle school, high school and central office administrators, as well as club sponsors, athletic coaches, booster club officials and board of education members.
“Their charge for us was to come up with something that’s as similar to the current ‘U’ as possible,” Hayes said. “It’s as similar as you can get with Fanatics and Miami without breaking their trademark infringement.”
The district worked with the marketing arm of HTK, its architectural firm, to come up with a design. Hayes said officials found schools across the country that have used “the U,” pointing to the Urbandale, Iowa, school district.
“They also went through this with Miami, and Miami OK’d that back in 2013,” he said.
Urbandale’s website shows a “U” logo with a left split similar to the one Union considered. Hayes said Union R-XI used Urbandale’s dimensions.
The primary new “U” logo shown is red on the left side and black on the right side, but versions in all red, white, black and gray, with a variety of outlines, were also shown. Hayes added that the district is still working on an exact shade of red.
While it will take a couple years for the new logo to be fully implemented, one place it will be seen this fall is on the 50 yard line of a new artificial turf field that will be installed at Stierberger Stadium. Union R-XI is paying ATG Sports Industries a base price of $479,555 to install its RamTurf artificial field to replace 10-year-old turf.
“We have band uniforms that we spent quite a bit of money on just last year, so we don’t have to get rid of it right off the bat,” Hayes said. “We’ll phase it out. ... If there are uniforms, those do cycle through, but there could still be some uniforms that still have the old ‘U’ on it. That’s just part of what it is, it’s that step plan that we have.”
The new logo will also be on any new uniforms or other products the district is involved with, Hayes said.
The board also approved moving forward with registering the new trademark with the state.
Board Vice President Karen Tucker asked if it will be OK to wear clothing with the Miami-like “U,” like the sweater she was wearing, in the future. The district has used the Miami logo since 2001.
Board President Virgil Weideman said, “I would think that anybody who owns something can wear it regardless, and it’s just as the school district we can’t ... sell it or promote it anymore,” Hayes said.
The district will also work with the Union fire and ambulance districts, which have the Miami-like “U” on their trucks, Hayes said.
After completing the new “U” logo, Union R-XI will work on a new Wildcats logo, Hayes told The Missourian after the meeting. The district now uses multiple Wildcat logos and wants to have a consistent one.
“We haven’t set a timeline for that yet,” he said. “We just had a time sensitive timeline for our U that we wanted to start with.”
The district will have more time to get community input on the Wildcat logo, Hayes said. “The Wildcat’s been around longer than ‘the U’ has,” he said. “We’re the Wildcats, we’re not known as ‘the U.’ ”
While Fanatics sent the district a cease and desist email, Hayes said the company, which makes everything from trading cards to clothing, was willing to work with it on a “transitional plan” so the district can develop its own logo.
A final cost for HTK’s services in designing the new logo, which included communicating with Fanatics and working on the trademarking process, has not been determined, Hayes said.