After being told to stop using its “U” logo, the Union R-XI School District is pivoting to a slightly altered version.

The Board of Education voted 7-0 to approve a new logo Wednesday that has a break to the right of center. The change comes after the district received a cease and desist notice in fall 2021 from the University of Miami and its representative, Fanatics, for being too similar to Miami’s “The U” logo. That logo has a split at the bottom, creating “J’s” that face each other.

