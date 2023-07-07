The Union R-XI School District Board of Education approved a $39 million 2023-24 budget at its June 26, meeting.
The budget is based on a 5 percent average property value increase in the district, which covers the city of Union and surrounding areas. While not official, it is predicated on a total tax levy rate of $3.84 per $100 property tax valuation, the same rate the district has assessed since 2016. The tax rate is not expected to be officially approved until August.
The budget projects Union R-XI to lose $1.94 million over the course of the fiscal year. But past budgets suggest the district will make up for the loss.
Going into the 2022-23 fiscal year, Union R-XI projected a deficit of $1.4 million for the year. It now anticipates a surplus of $636,378.
“So that’s like $2 million that we gained,” Michelle Fink, the district’s director of finance, told the board.
Part of the reason for the excess revenue was the district did not receive $300,000 in federal food service money until the 2022-23 fiscal year, when it was expecting it the previous fiscal year. The district’s budget year is July 1-June 30. The district also did not budget to receive full transportation funding from the state, which it ended up receiving. That meant it got around $1.1 million after budgeting only $400,000 coming from the state for transportation costs.
“I was very hesitant, because the first place they are going to cut is going to be transportation, so we did not put that in the budget,” Fink said.
The district also received $445,000 more than expected from increased property values because of an increase in personal property values, despite last year not being a reassessment year for real estate.
The district also received $100,000 more from food sales and $100,000 more in sales tax than anticipated, Fink said.
The increased revenue was also able to offset an $800,000 increase in anticipated expenses, which was largely due to higher wages to staff and for new services with food provider Chartwells, Fink said.
Union R-XI starts the fiscal year with $13.13 million in the bank, up from $12.87 million when it began the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The district is also giving staff raises of around 3 percent in the new budget, in addition to scheduled merit and experience increases. Another budgeted increase is a 15 percent hike in what the district pays for health insurance costs, on top of a 9 percent increase the previous year.
“So, between last year and this year, that’s a 24 percent increase in our health insurance rates, which is kind of big,” Fink said.
The district will have around 410 full time equivalent employees, up two positions from the previous year. Two counselors that were previously employees of the Ayers Foundation, a charitable organization that funds and trains college access counselors at Union and other high schools, will now work for the district. Ayers will continue to fund the positions the next two years.
The district also has a surplus of food service money because of federal money it received during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has the money, which is required to be spent on food service, even though it provided free breakfast to all students in the 2022-23 school year.
“If and when we do spend those down, that is a part of this overall fund balance, so that will lower our balances in the bank, as well,” Fink said.
Board members praised administrators for their work on the budget.
“Over the last couple years, we’ve added more staff, more positions, more services for our kids, done more projects — which is amazing,” board member Aaron Bockhorst said. “Not many school districts can brag about the position we are in.”
