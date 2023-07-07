Union R-XI School District
Bill Battle

The Union R-XI School District Board of Education approved a $39 million 2023-24 budget at its June 26, meeting.

The budget is based on a 5 percent average property value increase in the district, which covers the city of Union and surrounding areas. While not official, it is predicated on a total tax levy rate of $3.84 per $100 property tax valuation, the same rate the district has assessed since 2016. The tax rate is not expected to be officially approved until August.

