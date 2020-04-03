Schnucks Pharmacy
The message board at Union’s Schnucks Pharmacy at 500 U.S. Highway 50 W. says the store will soon become a CVS Pharmacy location. The Union location is one of 99 that CVS, the country’s largest pharmacy chain, is rebranding. Another 11 Schnucks pharmacies will be closed. CVS did not provide a date for the changeover.

