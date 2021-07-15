After a record-breaking April, year-over-year city sales tax collections in Union dropped in May.
The city brought in $200,327, in May 2021, a 3.6 percent decrease from the amount collected in May 2020, according to statistics in the board of aldermen’s agenda packet for Monday’s meeting.
The $268,669 collected in April 2021 was the most collected in any month since at least 2013 and was a 29 percent increase over what was collected in April 2020. Union also saw a large year-over-year increase in March 2021, when $179,769 was collected, a 24 percent increase over March 2020.
“Of course, I’d like it to be up every month, but it’s always been up and down, every year,” Union Finance Director Heather Keith said.
Keith said the May 2020 numbers were the most in recent years for that month. Since it was early in the coronavirus pandemic, she said many people were still buying up items at stores.
In May 2019, Union collected $180,031 in sales tax.
Despite some businesses being closed early in the pandemic, Union’s coffers didn’t suffer as the city saw year-over-year increases in sales tax revenue for seven consecutive months from February to August 2020.
The large increases in March and April followed a 4.65 percent decrease in revenue in February 2021. That was the largest year-over-year percentage decrease the city had seen since 2019.
Although the May numbers were down over the previous year, the total revenue collected by Union that month was still higher than seven of the previous 12 months.
Keith said he hopes to see increased sales tax revenue in June, a month where Union has seen year-over-year sales tax revenue increases every year since at least 2013. “I think it’ll be up,” she said.
In June 2020, the city brought in $156,823 in sales taxes, a 16.4 percent increase over the previous June.