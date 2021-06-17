The city of Union saw its largest jump in year-over-year sales tax receipts since 2018 in April.
The $268,669.19 collected in April 2021 was the most collected in any month since at least 2013, according to statistics presented to the board of aldermen at its Monday meeting. It also is an increase of $59,602.94, or 28.5 percent, more than April 2020.
The last time the city saw an increase that large was between September 2017 and September 2018, when sales tax figures increased by 75 percent, or $63,192.94.
This is the second consecutive month of large year-over-year increases for Union. Union collected $179,769 in March 2021 sales taxes, an increase of $34,554, or 23.8 percent, over March 2020.
While some businesses were shut down in March and April 2020 because of the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, sales tax collected then was actually up over the same months in 2019.
Union could still be seeing results related to the pandemic, city Finance Director Heather Keith said.
“I think people are still not traveling to St. Louis, and they are spending money out here,” she said.
The increases in March and April followed Union’s largest year-to-year decrease in sales tax revenue since 2019 in February 2021. Revenue dropped by 4.65 percent from February 2020.
Keith looks for more increases in the months ahead but maybe not by the same amount. “That’s probably the highest in a long time,” she said.
UDC property
The board of aldermen voted to table a vote to rezone 49.77 acres to a general industrial district after a request from the Union Development Corp. (UDC).
“The Union Development Corp. requests that the referenced public hearing and ordinance review be postponed until the July aldermen meeting so that it can be heard by a full complement of aldermen,” UDC board President Robert W. Borgmann wrote in a Monday letter to City Clerk Jonita Copeland.
The board of aldermen is down a member in Ward 1, after former Alderman Robert “Bob” Schmuke was appointed mayor last week. Former Mayor Rod Tappe resigned for health reasons and because a promotion for his wife required them to move out of town.
UDC is seeking the zoning change so it can extend its Union Corporate Center industrial park to the west. The request passed the Union Planning and Zoning Commission by a 4-3 margin last month after several area residents spoke against it.