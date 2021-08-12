Union’s year-over-year sales tax receipts bounced back in June after a rare down month.
The city brought in $194,734 in sales tax revenue in June 2021, a 24 percent increase over the $156,823 collected in June 2020, according to statistics in the board of aldermen’s agenda packet for Monday’s meeting.
City Finance Director Heather Keith said it is difficult to predict how sales tax numbers will go.
The $268,669 collected in April 2021 was the most Union has collected in any month since at least 2013 and was a 29 percent increase over what was collected in April 2020. Union also saw a large year-over-year increase in March 2021, when $179,769 was collected, a 24 percent increase over March 2020.
But in May 2021, the city collected $200,327, a 3.6 percent decline from the amount collected in May 2020.
“That’s how sales tax does, it’s so volatile,” Keith said.
Union will have a challenge increasing year-over-year sales tax revenue in July. The city collected $225,595.29 in July 2020, the second most of any month in the past 12 months.
The city of Washington also has seen large sales tax numbers. According to previous Missourian reporting, Washington reported $514,850 in sales tax revenue in June 2021, up 28 percent from June 2020, when it reported $401,315. That was the biggest year-over-year monthly increase Washington has seen this year.
Property tax rate
The Union Board of Aldermen also has scheduled a hearing Monday, Aug. 23, on the city’s proposed property tax levy rate.
The proposed 2021 rate of 68.59 cents per $100 property tax valuation is lower than the 2020 rate of 71.02 cents. But because the city’s aggregate valuation has risen to $227.3 million in 2021, from $214.6 million last year, property owners won’t necessarily see a decrease in taxes.
Of the 2021 total tax rate, 55.28 cents per $100 valuation is for the general fund and 13.31 cents is for the park fund.
Union’s valuation includes $184,251,961 in real estate and $43,044,608 in personal property.
Union’s 2020 tax rate of 71.02 cents was the same as the rate in 2019. It was the first time in now-Mayor Bob Schmuke’s nearly 20 years on the board of aldermen he could remember the rate staying the same.
Keith said she used a rate calculator provided by the state to arrive at the tax rate, adding the number could still be adjusted.
The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Union City Hall, 10 E. Locust St.