After 10 consecutive months of year-over-year growth, Union saw its general sales tax receipts decrease in April 2022, compared to the same month a year earlier.
The city collected $253,055 in April 2022, the most recent numbers available. That’s down 7.5 percent from April 2021, according to figures provided in the Board of Aldermen’s agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting.
Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said the decrease in year-over-year sales tax revenue could be due to higher gasoline prices. Statewide, gas prices are up nearly $2 per gallon since this time in 2021, according to the American Automobile Association.
“Maybe everyone is spending so much money on gas that everyone is tightening up a bit. I know that’s what’s happening in my family. My dogs aren’t getting their dog treats,” Schmieder said, with a laugh. “With this kind of economy, with the uncertainty, you have to tighten up.”
The city of Union has a 1-cent general sales tax, a half-cent transportation tax, quarter-cent sewer and water taxes and a half-cent capital improvement tax, which total 2.5 percent.
A bright spot for Union could be that April 2021, which April 2022 was being compared to, was among the strongest ever in sales tax collection. The $268,669 added to the general fund in April 2021 from sales tax was the largest amount Union has raised in any month since at least 2013.
Despite being down year-over year, the amount raised in April 2022 was the second most Union has collected in sales tax in any of the last 12 months reported. Only the $261,723 brought in during October 2021 was higher.
The May 2022 sales tax receipts, which are released in July, also could be interesting. May 2021 was the last time Union had negative year-over-year returns before the 10-month streak started.
It is difficult to say if revenue will go back up, Schmieder said.
“I suspect that it will rebound, but it’s a matter of if this downturn is prolonged, or if we enter a recession — I think that we could see some leveling out,” he said. “You can’t always grow and you can’t always increase, so I think you have to be conservative in your approach to budgeting.”