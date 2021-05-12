After a rare off month in February, sales tax collections in the city of Union rebounded with an all-time record high for March.
Union collected $179,769 in March sales taxes, an increase of $34,554, or 23.8 percent, over March 2020. The March 2020 number was a 10.3 percent increase over March 2019, which was a surprise because it came as the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading and businesses were shutting down.
The large increase in March 2021 came a month after Union saw its largest year-over-year monthly decrease since 2019 in February 2021, when sales tax collections dropped 4.65 percent from February 2020.
Last month, city Finance Director Heather Keith attributed the large drop to snowfall that hit the area during part of February. That changed in March.
Keith said improved weather, along with people spending tax return money and federal $1,400 stimulus checks, likely contributed to the increased sales tax numbers. “It had to do with all that,” she said.
Although she expected sales tax numbers to rebound in March, Keith said she was surprised by how much they increased.
According to city figures, the year-over-year increase in March was the largest since September 2018, when sales tax figures increased by a whopping 75.11 percent over September 2017.
Sales tax revenue in March 2021 increased over February, when the city brought in $174,427 for just the second time in the last eight years. It was still well behind July 2020, Union’s highest collection this fiscal year, when the city brought in $225,595.
Keith said it is tough to know whether Union will continue to see similar year-over-year increases. “Sales tax is really hard to determine,” she said. “It’s so up and down. I’m hoping it will keep trending that way, but I don’t know. We’ll see what April brings.”
Union saw strong overall sales tax receipts during the first year of the pandemic. The city had only two months with year-over-year decreases in revenue.