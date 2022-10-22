The city of Union is seeking a new member for its Safety Committee.
The committee is short a member because veterinarian Dr. Ava Frick moved out of the area, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the Oct. 10 Board of Aldermen meeting.
“We want somebody, based on ordinance, in law enforcement, public health or public safety,” he said. “We would prefer a veterinarian.”
The committee usually meets in response to dog bites, to determine if action needs to be taken with the animal, officials said.
An example of a Safety Committee decision came in 2013, when it declared a six- to seven-month-old dog named Cooper was dangerous after it bit the arm and scratched the face of a boy.
The board of aldermen then makes a final decision on whether the animal is dangerous.
According to city code, pet owners can keep an animal after it is deemed dangerous if they follow certain rules, including having the animal wear a bright orange collar at all times, notifying police immediately if the animal is loose or missing or if it has attacked another animal or person.
A dangerous animal also must be securely confined indoors or in a locked pen or structure.
Frick’s departure leaves Police Chief Andrew Parker and Dr. Chris Landrum, also a veterinarian, as Safety Committee members. City Clerk Jonita Copeland said the police chief automatically serves on the committee.
The committee meets on an “as-needed” basis, Mayor Bob Schmuke said, with its last meeting Oct. 11, the day after aldermen discussed the vacancy. That was the committee’s first meeting since May 2020.
According to Frick’s website, she has relocated her practice to Cave Creek, Arizona.
