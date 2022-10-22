Open for Business

In the above photo from 2017 are staff of the East Central Animal Hospital, located at 51 Silo Drive in Union. From left are Noah Ennis; Julia Hummel holding Butters; Dr. Chris Landrum holding Lt. Dan; Meaghan Villhard holding Addie; and Kate Kamper.  Submitted Photo.

The city of Union is seeking a new member for its Safety Committee.

The committee is short a member because veterinarian Dr. Ava Frick moved out of the area, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the Oct. 10 Board of Aldermen meeting.

