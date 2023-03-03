If your instinct is to head out to the Union Parks and Recreation Department Rummage Sale on the first Saturday in March, think again.
The annual spring tradition has been pushed back to Saturday, March 11, at the Union City Auditorium. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
While Scenic Regional Library will have its trivia night this Saturday in the auditorium, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the Rummage Sale was scheduled before the trivia night. So he is not sure why they made the change.
“I know that in the past it was the same day as Eureka’s car swap or whatever,” Pohlmann said.
But if the Rummage Sale was moved to avoid competition with the Garage Sale & Swap Meet at the Six Flags parking lot, the folks in Eureka caught on to it. The Eureka event, which bills itself as “the Midwest’s largest garage sale & swap meet” has also been pushed back to March 11.
“I know that we have had conversations about maybe trying a different day, but not the same day as that event,” Pohlmann said.
So far 17 of the 40 available tables have been sold for the Union Rummage Sale.
“We are behind compared to what we have sold in previous years,” Pohlmann said. “We still have over half of the tables available.”
Tables are available for $20 each. People can call 636-583-8471 for more information.
The 2022 spring Rummage Sale had 36 vendors take part. For the first time, a fall Rummage Sale was added in October, but it only attracted 24 vendors.
The Franklin County Humane Society did raise $362 through three tables it had at the fall Rummage Sale. Four of five cats made available for adoption at the sale found new homes.
The Humane Society hopes to bring adoptable animals to the Rummage Sale again but will know more next week, said Laura Amlong, Humane Society director of development.
There might have been some confusion with two sales during the year, but Pohlmann hopes that will be resolved.
“During the fall (sale), people that came in and registered were saying, ‘Don’t you usually do this in the spring?’ ” Pohlmann recalled.
Pohlmann said they still plan to have the fall Rummage Sale, as well, in 2023.
Pohlmann said the Rummage Sale started a year before he took over as parks director in 2020. It initially charged a dollar to enter, but Pohlmann decided to eliminate the fee and allow free entry.