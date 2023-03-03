Big sale
Vendors filled the Union City Auditorium Saturday for the first fall Rummage Sale.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

If your instinct is to head out to the Union Parks and Recreation Department Rummage Sale on the first Saturday in March, think again.

The annual spring tradition has been pushed back to Saturday, March 11, at the Union City Auditorium. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

