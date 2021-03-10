Union saw a dropoff in vendors at its annual rummage sale, but foot traffic at the event remained strong Saturday.
“I think the number of visitors has been up,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “There’s been a steady stream of people.”
Visitors got to browse items ranging from woodwork to baseball cards to dolls from vendors taking up 19 tables in the gymnasium at City Auditorium. In March 2020, when the rummage sale was one of the last major events the city put on before the coronavirus pandemic started shutting things down, 46 tables were sold.
The rummage sale was held the same day as the swap meet in the Six Flags parking lot in Eureka. Pohlmann said it has been scheduled that way since before he started as parks director in February 2020.
In past years, the Union sale has benefited from being the same day as the Eureka event. Pohlmann said the first year they did the Six Flags sale, it had a poor parking and infrastructure system in place, and they had to cut off the number of cars entering.
Once word spread that Six Flags wasn’t allowing people in, information got out about the Union event, and more visitors showed up, Pohlmann said.
Even though that didn’t happen this year, Pohlmann said the Union rummage sale attracts a different type of vendor than Six Flags, which is more people specializing in items.
“It seems there are not many vendors who have manufacturing businesses or do it on a semiprofessional or professional basis,” he said of the Union sale. “This is a good opportunity for people to sell who don’t have the means to do it in front of their house.”
The Union Rummage Sale brought in $280 from table rentals, Pohlmann said. The 2020 sale raised $1,080.
Even with the reduced number of vendors, the city still brings in money. Pohlmann, who is salaried, was the only staff member working.
For Lois Nurnberg, who lives outside Union, the rummage sale was a chance to get back into the community.
“I’ve been closed up so many, many months,” she said. “I just decided I’m going to get out today.”