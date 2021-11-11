More than 30 members of the Union Rotary Club got to hear from two World War II veterans while learning about the history of Franklin County Honor Flight Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Othmar “Ott” Jasper, 101, of Washington, served in the Army, earning two Purple Hearts and seven other medals — five for each country his unit fought across after landing at Utah Beach in 1944, as well as one for good conduct and one for marksmanship, according to Missourian archives. Jasper, a Sherman tank gunner, was wounded twice in battle.
Emil Poertner, 102, of Union, served in the Army Air Corps on planes that flew high-octane gasoline over the Himalayas from India to China. He said they had no guns but had to deal with three major obstacles — terrain, weather and Japanese “Zero” planes.
“We probably used more gasoline than we hauled over,” Poertner said, drawing laughs from the audience.
Both men have taken Honor Flight trips to Washington, D.C., Poertner in 2008 and Jasper in 2015.
“It was wonderful,” Poertner recalled.
The veterans were amazed by the treatment they received, from a police escort to the enthusiastic welcome from travelers at the airport.
Jasper was humble about the special treatment. “They stopped all the traffic,” he said. “I didn’t think that was fair.”
Dave Hall, who helped organize Honor Flight in Franklin County along with Larry Davis and Jim Tayon, and who has been on 54 trips, said it’s not unusual among Honor Flight veterans to question why they are getting treated like dignitaries.
“The phrase we hear a lot is, ‘We didn’t do anything,’ ” Hall recalled veterans telling him.
Some in the audience who have been guardians got choked up talking about their experiences.
Pete Purschke, who was a guardian in 2008, recalled the veterans getting to meet former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kansas, a World War II veteran.
“It’s probably one of the most emotional and rewarding experiences you’ll ever have,” Purschke said of the one-day trip.
Although veterans travel for free, guardians pay $500 to take the trip.
Upcoming trips
With a 75-person waiting list of veterans after the coronavirus pandemic canceled trips the past two years, Franklin County Honor Flight plans to take 150 people on its next trip in May 2022 — 75 veterans and 75 guardians to join them. The flights usually carry 26 veterans and 26 guardians.
Honor Flight President Rosalie McGaugh said they are still working out the requirements for dealing with COVID-19.
Since the first trip in 2007, Franklin County Honor Flight has taken more than 2,000 veterans to the District of Columbia, where they see monuments built in their honor.
The Rotary Club is planning another program with World War II veterans at its Wednesday, Nov. 10, meeting, and a Korean War veterans program Nov. 17. Both are scheduled for noon at Hagie’s 19, 618 N. Washington Ave. in Union.