The Rotary Club of Union and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Union City Auditorium, 500 E. Locust Street.
The Rotary Club has brought in 1,122 pints of blood since 2007, which it says translates to 3,366 lives saved.
Blood donations will be tested for coronavirus antibodies and donors will be notified of the results within seven to 10 days.
To schedule an appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter UnionRotary.