Members celebrated the Union Rotary Club’s 65th anniversary at their April 13 meeting at Hagie’s Nineteen.
At the meeting, attendees got to learn fun facts about 1957, the year the Union Rotary launched on April 15, including information about the Soviet Union launching Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite.
The Union Rotary Club was sponsored for admittance by the Kirkwood Rotary. Union, in turn, sponsored the Washington and St. Clair clubs when they were created. Current Union club members Pete Purschke and retired Judge Larry Davis helped with starting the Washington club 51 years ago.
While the Washington Rotary sponsors the Riverfront Trail, Union’s club has Union Rotary Park, which features a picnic pavilion.
The Union club also sponsors activities like Boys State and Girls State, the Boy Scouts, the Interact Club at Union High School and the Rotaract Club at East Central College.
“Over the next year, we’ll have some of our math people figure out the full amount of money that we’ve donated,” Rotary President Wendy Hartmann said, drawing laughs.
Union Rotary also is involved with events like Union’s Memorial Day Parade and Founders Day, as well as the unique 0.1-kilometer footrace to open the annual Wingfest. It also raises money to fight polio and holds blood drives.
The club has 41 members and holds regular meetings each Wednesday.
Tricia Seely will be taking over as club president for Hartmann.
State Rep. John Simmons, a member of the Washington Rotary, presented a resolution approved by both the Missouri House and Senate to the Union Rotary Club members commemorating the anniversary. Union Mayor Bob Schmuke and Franklin County Commissioner Dave Hinson also gave proclamations to the club.
They also received a letter from Gov. Mike Parson.
Margie Sammons, Rotary district governor, said it was an honor to speak at the anniversary. “Congratulations, you should be very, very proud of yourselves and all the great things that you do,” she said.
Purschke read a list of charter members of the group, who were all men. Membership also was based on perceived job status.
Purschke said the group has evolved over time. He told the story of going to the Rotary district conference in St. Louis when he was president of the Union club in 1977, bringing his wife, who was eight months pregnant.
“It looked like grandma and grandpa convention,” he said. “You think of Rotary then, it was a bunch of old white guys. They made such a fuss over my wife, she was so embarrassed with 200 people there. I’m glad that we, finally, became diversified in 1982, because the females have added so much to this club. Without them, we wouldn’t be near where we are today.”