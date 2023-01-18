Union’s roller skating rink is going from nothing fancy to a palace.
The Nothing Fancy Rink, located just south of East Central College at 181 Audrey Lane, was recently purchased by Scott Schuh, who also owns Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. Schuh has started remodeling the building and plans to add 10,000 to 12,000 square feet to the 24,000 square-foot skating rink.
“We’ve got it all torn apart, but, other than that, we aren’t building it all back together yet,” Schuh said. “It will be all together different on the inside. ... Once we get the plans drawn and approved, then we can start putting it back together.”
Schuh said he is getting architectural drawings completed and approved and hopes to have the rink open by April.
Once the building reopens, it will be much more than a skating rink, Schuh explained. “Whatever I can put in there — arcades, virtual reality,” Schuh said. “I’d like to put a bar in.”
The remodeled rink will be called Piccadilly Palace.
“The skating rink will be the backbone of it,” Schuh said. “I don’t know what this (architect) can squeeze in — escape rooms, laser tag rooms? Ax throwing, you name it.”
Also important will be good food, beyond what is normally in a skating rink.
“Not just pizza and pretzels and hot dogs, but sandwiches — a meal,” Schuh added.
Schuh said he decided to buy the building because he couldn’t stand to see the skating rink go away.
“There’s no sense in wasting it like that, so we decided to rejuvenate it,” he said. “And, hopefully, we can manage and operate it a little more efficiently than it was.”
Schuh does not yet know how much the project will cost or how many employees the Piccadilly Palace will have. “It’s costing a fortune just to get it torn apart,” he said with a laugh.
James Schmieder, Union assistant city administrator and economic development director, sees the renovated skating rink as a positive addition to the community.
“It’s a great addition to the city and a great update,” he said. “I like when businesses expand or grow. What I don’t want to see is businesses that are retracting or closing. That’s the wrong direction. And even if it’s just, ‘Hey, we’re rehabbing or refreshing what we’ve always been, it can be a benefit to the community.”
Along with regular skating, the Nothing Fancy rink hosted roller derby lessons and a regional roller skating competitions, according to Missourian archives. In 2017, the Union Board of Aldermen made an amendment to its ordinance regarding the keeping of wild animals to allow the rink’s then-owner Peggy Piotraschke to keep a Java macaque monkey named Wyatt exhibited at her business.