Union planning and zoning commissioners have recommended approval of a new Riechers Tire and Auto location on the northeast corner of Denmark Road and Progress Parkway, just off Highway 50, on the east side of Union.
This was the second time space for Riechers was approved for a conditional use permit by the planning and zoning commission. In 2019, the commission approved a lot across Progress Parkway, next to the Rock Island Express Wash Matt Riechers and his wife Jessica had recently opened.
“Obviously, that ended up getting sold to Aldi,” said Elliott Reed with Cochran Engineering, Riechers’ representative, of the original lot.
The new Riechers Tire and Auto, which was approved for a highway business district, will be a bit larger than originally planned — 14,000 square feet compared with the 10,000 square feet initially approved.
The building will have a large parking lot for future growth.
“He has a very busy business,” Reed said. “He can’t keep up in Washington right now.”
Reed said he expects the new Riechers location to have similar hours to the two Washington locations, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Although senior housing is located about a quarter mile south of the planned Riechers, no residential housing is currently in the immediate area, board Chairman Greg Bailey said.
The vote to approve the Riechers facility was unanimous this time. According to Missourian archives, when the original planned location was approved, Lucas Johnson, who is no longer on the planning board, cast the lone vote against it.
At the previous hearing, held in December 2019, Dennis Eckelkamp, owner of what’s now Valvoline Express Care, spoke against the new Riechers, saying an agreement he signed with the developer in 2000 allowed him to be the only quick lube facility in the Prairie Dell Centre. Then-City Administrator Russell Rost said no such agreement could be found and that any disagreements would be between the property owners rather than the city.
The new Riechers location is not in the Prairie Dell Centre, so any previous agreements would not impact it, officials said.
The car care facility still needs approval from the board of aldermen.
Matt Riechers was out of the office and unavailable for comment Monday.