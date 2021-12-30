With the city of Union working on a comprehensive plan update for the next decade, residents at a recent city meeting expressed similar concerns to those shown by city officials.
A livelier downtown with better parking and more retail options were among the things the group of eight residents wanted to see.
Union has been responsible for 99 percent of growth in Franklin County, growing to 12,348 residents in the 2020 Census, a 21 percent increase over the 10,204 residents reported in 2010.
And Timothy Breihan, principal with H3 Studio, a St. Louis firm the city of Union is paying $50,000 to assist with its comprehensive plan, said Union is expected to continue growing. A midpoint projection shows Union reaching 16,000 residents by 2030 and 30,800 residents by 2040, far outpacing the overall St. Louis region.
Those numbers drew groans from the open house audience.
But, like members of the board of aldermen did in October, the eight attendees at the Dec. 7 open house gave mixed reviews to the city’s performance since the last comprehensive plan update in 2011.
Attendees at the meeting used calculator-like devices to rate how Union has done on its major goals in the last 10 years.
On the goal of downtown revitalization, half the attendees said they strongly disagree that Union has done a good job progressing toward its goals in the area, while the other half were neutral. That was even worse than the board of aldermen’s ratings on downtown, where 57 percent said the city has not made enough progress, compared to 43 percent who felt it had progressed.
Attendees agreed with aldermen that a lack of parking close to the downtown square was an issue, as is the use of many downtown buildings for law offices or other things associated with being the county seat.
On a more positive note, 75 percent of attendees said Union has made improvements in quality of life issues in the last decade, and three quarters agreed or strongly agreed that Union has made progress on parks and public infrastructure.
While Union has homes for new families, some in the audience wanted to see more homes for families that are growing.
Breihan said the city is limited in what it can do on improving the variety of housing, since homes are built by private developers.
“One of the things the comp plan does need to do is look for any barriers or difficulties with the city’s existing regulations dealing with that — anything making it less desirable for a developer to come in and build larger homes,” he said
Several people at the meeting said they want Union to better take advantage of its location on the Bourbeuse River, which divides the city but offers few public amenities other than boat ramps. Breihan said 15 percent of Union is in flood plain for the Bourbeuse and its tributaries, one of two main physical barriers in the community, along with railroad tracks.
Union is “fairly unique” in this part of the state, Breihan said. Most cities located on rivers, like Washington, have their city entirely located on one side of the river. Union could use its position as an asset.
“That, actually, becomes a potential identifying characteristic,” he said. “You can turn it into not just a vacant flood plain but, actually, see it as an amenity. If you have access to the river, it becomes a recreational river and has programs associated with it.”
County seats like Union have to balance necessities like law offices with more enjoyable bars or boutiques, Breihan said.
Also raised was the need for a new community or recreation center in the city.
“I’m sure a ton of people in Union have a membership to the Y in Washington; I do, but I never use it,” resident Nick Hoeing said. “It takes 20 minutes to get there. There’s a ton of gyms I want a membership to, but I want the indoor pool, not just for laps but to take kids to.”
The facility also could serve people who work in Union but live in other communities, Hoeing said.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said the open house largely confirmed what officials already know, including traffic issues on Highway 47, but it was still helpful.
The city has plans for two more similar hearings, likely in the spring, and a community survey to get feedback, Schmieder said.
The workshops are open to any member of the public, Schmieder said. “I’m interested in hearing from residents, and sometimes people that may only use us as their shopping area or they may live outside city limits, but maybe they serve on a board or a committee or maybe they are just interested in what is going on.”