Union residents will need a proof of verification card before entering the Splash-N-Swimplex this summer.
To get a card, fill out an application at the Union Parks and Recreation office at the old city hall, 500 E. Locust St. Applicants must have a picture identification and a sewer, water or trash bill with a matching address.
The city said it has made exceptions for renters who live within the city limits.
No card is needed to use the splash pad, which is now open at Veterans Memorial Park.
The pool is scheduled to reopen to Union residents on July 1.
The pool will be open from noon-3 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m. daily. Ages 3 and up cost $6 to enter, while ages 2 and under are free with a paid adult.
A pool punch pass costs $60 for 20 visits.
Call 636-583-8471 for more information.