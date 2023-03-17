A budget “wish list” for the city of Union’s 2023-24 fiscal year spending plan has been released.
While the request is expected to be pared back, it currently includes $1.88 million in street upgrades, $1.03 million in water and sewer improvements, $782,429 in park improvements and $134,173 in new items for the Union Police Department. City Finance Director Heather Keith reviewed the requests at the March 6 meeting of the city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee.
The city is anticipating $888,371 in federal funding eligible street projects. They include two projects on Oak Street downtown, as well as for engineering and right of way acquisition on the planned Union Expressway project. Of those costs, $309,249 is expected to be reimbursed to the city.
Other street expenses include $250,000 for street chip and seal and asphalt overlay, $85,000 for concrete street repair and $50,000 for curb, gutter and sidewalk maintenance.
Other purchases include a $166,000 mower with a rotary mower head, $155,000 for a backhoe and 115,000 for a low profile dozer for culvert clean out.
The city plans to spend $310,000 on capital improvements to its water system, with $175,000 of that total to replace a water main under the railroad tracks on Park Street, and $135,000 for land acquisition and engineering for a future water tank site. City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said the tank will be located on the east side of town.
“That land acquisition will include finding a site and preparing it for a tank,” he said.
Much of the budget outlay for sewer improvements will be for new lining in the sewer system, as well as manhole repair and lining.
The largest budget expense in the city’s park fund is $375,483 for a renovation to the large pavilion at City Park. The city is seeking a grant from the state to pay for the other half of the $750,963.
“We won’t know until October if we get the grant,” Keith said.
Aldermen questioned the $80,000 cost of a Bobcat Toolcat utility work machine.
“It’s a side by side that operates the same as a skid steer but also has a 2,000 pound bed,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “Any traditional attachment that would go on a John Deere, Bobcat, New Holland skid steer, you can utilize on this device, as well.”
The police department is requesting $100,000 for two new vehicles, one to replace a vehicle purchased in 2008, with 108,348 miles, the other to replace a 2017 vehicle with 129,234 miles. Police will also purchase $20,991 in body and patrol car cameras and video systems, as well as $10,272 for the second year of a training and review from Lexipol.
“So, next month I will bring this back to you with more numbers and what we’re going to have to scratch,” Keith said of the budget.