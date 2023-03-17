Union Police
Missourian File Photo/Geoff Folsom

A budget “wish list” for the city of Union’s 2023-24 fiscal year spending plan has been released.

While the request is expected to be pared back, it currently includes $1.88 million in street upgrades, $1.03 million in water and sewer improvements, $782,429 in park improvements and $134,173 in new items for the Union Police Department. City Finance Director Heather Keith reviewed the requests at the March 6 meeting of the city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee.

