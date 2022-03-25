The Union Board of Aldermen is changing the way it approves recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission, bringing it into compliance with the way city rules are written.
“By ordinance, our procedure is that planning and zoning makes a report to you all,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the Board of Aldermen March 14. “You can either take no action and it automatically goes into effect in 30 days, or you can make a motion to review the conditional use permit. And it will take a majority vote to do that.”
Should aldermen vote to review the planning commission’s recommendation, a public hearing before the Board of Aldermen would have to be scheduled at a future meeting.
In the past, a public hearing has usually been scheduled before aldermen for their next meeting after a conditional use permit is approved by the planning commission, regardless of whether aldermen request the hearing.
“We’ve always taken the extra step to go ahead and schedule the second public hearing,” Zimmermann said. “But this is the procedure that we have adopted by ordinance.”
Now the process could take an extra month, City Attorney Matt Schroeder said.
“It’s always going to come to the board, but if it’s something that this board wants to take a look at, then we would pull it off the consent agenda and request that it go through a public hearing later,” Schroeder said.
The board also could schedule a special meeting if it doesn’t want to wait a month before holding a second public hearing, Schroeder said.
It wasn’t mentioned at the aldermen meeting, but at times the planning commission and Board of Aldermen have had similar public hearings with the same people issuing the same concerns a couple weeks apart.
But Schroeder said the aldermen could decide to have a public hearing on one item approved by the planning commission and allow other permit requests to be approved without an additional hearing.
Aldermen voted to approve the minutes from the Planning and Zoning Commission’s February meeting, which allowed a request for the American Welding Academy to build student housing on its property in the Union Corporate Center to receive final approval without a second public hearing.
Only welding school owner Rob Knoll spoke at the public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission.