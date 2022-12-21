Train getting longer
A Missouri Eastern Railroad train goes over an overpass in Union. The railroad has seen more customers and longer trains since taking over operations earlier in 2022

After waiting more than two months, the Union Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a zoning change Monday that will allow for a rail transfer station to be built just east of Highway 47.

The vote changes the zoning on property the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, plans to buy from Peters Century Farm LLC on Rock Road near Old County Farm Road. It will now be zoned I-1 general industrial district, a change from its former R-3 multiple family dwelling district.

