After waiting more than two months, the Union Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a zoning change Monday that will allow for a rail transfer station to be built just east of Highway 47.
The vote changes the zoning on property the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, plans to buy from Peters Century Farm LLC on Rock Road near Old County Farm Road. It will now be zoned I-1 general industrial district, a change from its former R-3 multiple family dwelling district.
Missouri Eastern President Darin Price told aldermen the project will be a “full-scale multimodal transload facility.”
“We believe it’s an opportunity to get the city of Union out to the national rail network, and vice versa,” he said. “But not only Union, the adjoining towns. We’ve got a lot of interest in this, and, hopefully, you all have seen we’ve taken an interest in the city of Union from a presentation standpoint and also an investment standpoint.”
Missouri Eastern purchased the former portion of the Rock Island Railroad and began operating it March 1.
Missouri Eastern officials previously said they have $13 million in upgrades planned in the area.
“We’re not here to be the predecessors that were here before, that came in, established what they thought was railroading, let it dry and darn near tried to let the thing go to waste,” Price said. “We want to build. We want to build with you guys, and this is the first step in being able to get that infrastructure built up and being able to do some more work with folks who for years have not been incentivized to be on the rail.”
The transload station will have a spur off the main line, with space for three semitrucks to load goods from the rail at a time.
“The initial plan was two (trucks),” Price said. “We had to go back to the engineering firm and had to move a third one in. Because at this point, we’re darn near full on the thing. We just open the doors, the thing’s ready to go.”
The railroad will have an access road on the property that residents can cross in case of flooding, Price said.
Asked if the railroad was planning to increase its daily trains beyond the current one, Price said it is more likely it will add cars onto the existing train.
“(When) you see bigger trains, we’ve done a couple things,” he said. “We’ve taken trucks off the road, and we’ve also been able to move some business.”
The public hearing with the board of aldermen had a 60-day waiting period, instead of the usual 30 days, because the Union Planning and Zoning Commission allowed a motion to approve the zoning change die for lack of a second at a Sept. 26 meeting. Committee members at that meeting expressed concerns about added trucks on the road near the busy intersection of Highways 50 and 47.
Most of the traffic to and from the transload station will be on the highways, not in neighborhoods, Price said.
“You’ve got that one little sliver coming off of 47 there,” he said. “Outside of that, we’re not traversing over city streets in the municipalities, where you’ve got kids running around playing.”
Larry Pohlmann, who lives on Old County Farm Road, was the only person to speak against the rail station Monday. He expressed concerns about traffic, having an industrial area near homes and potential hazardous materials being transported.
“A rail car comes in and brings three trucks off the road, I understand that,” he said. “But we’re putting all these trucks on our road. We’re putting all these trucks on a county road you can’t hardly get in the way it is now.”
Mayor Bob Schmuke addressed concerns about the transload station at the Dec. 7 meeting of the Union Transportation Committee. He said federal law allows great leeway for railroads.
“They’re just playing nice right now by going to the city and asking for our permission to rezone,” he said. “They don’t even have to ask us. ... They’re nice guys, but they’re very aggressive guys. They’ve got a Canadian retirement fund for their backing money.”
Missouri Eastern is one of five short line railroads in the United States that can deliver products to all major railroads, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder added. “Literally, anything, that you need to get in or out of North America, it can come via this line,” he said. “So, you can imagine, when you’re trying to ship commodities in and out of this area of the central United States, having this in our backyard is a tremendous asset.”
Price was also approved to join the Transportation Committee in a separate action by the board of aldermen Monday.