The Union R-XI School District has released more information for what students should expect when they return to class Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Unless their family opts to take all online classes, students will attend school on campus five days a week.
Monday, the district released a document and statement on Facebook detailing its return to school safety plan for the 2020-21 school year, noting that it could be modified based on changes in county/state health recommendations.
The safety plan is broken down into categories, including masking and hygiene, transportation, social distancing, breakfast and lunch, cleaning and disinfecting, and health protocols.
According to the plan, all staff and students in fourth through 12th grades will be required to wear a mask when unable to social distance and are encouraged to wash or sanitize their hands upon entering and leaving the school, as well as throughout the day.
Hand sanitizer also will be available throughout the school, along with signs encouraging good hygiene.
Bus riders are required to wear face coverings and students who are family members are asked to share seats. The buses are disinfected after each route, before starting the next route.
The district is encouraging parents to drop off and pick up students to decrease the number of students on school buses.
In an effort to help minimize cross contamination, students will be grouped together with the same staff throughout the day for elementary students and as much as possible for the older students, the district said.
Schools will utilize outdoor learning spaces when possible. Classrooms also will be arranged to help support social distancing and only supervisors and staff who are required for instruction will be in the classroom.
In terms of food distribution at the schools, breakfasts will be grab-and-go and will be eaten in classrooms. Students will not use communal containers like silverware and milk coolers, and meals will be handed to them by staff.
Children in elementary schools will eat with their grade level, and students in secondary will eat in the cafeteria and other alternative spaces to allow students to spread out more. There also will be increased time between lunches to allow eating surfaces to be sanitized.
All high-touch common surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected multiple times daily. The plan states the disinfectants being used are EPA registered to kill COVID-19.
For health protocols, a nurse will be available for every building, and any person showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent to the school nurse immediately. A separate space is set up for anyone exhibiting symptoms of the virus. Those whose illness cannot otherwise be explained will be sent home.
The district also is encouraging parents to screen their children before sending them to school.