The Union R-XI School District is seeing its costs rise in several areas.
The Board of Education has approved new agreements with its current providers of trash, propane and pest control services.
The board approved a yearlong agreement for waste pickup with Republic Services at its June 15 meeting. The district will pay the company $1,835 per month for trash pickup, as well as $780 for recycling services.
Union R-XI’s only other trash bid came from Charlotte, North Carolina-based Meridian Waste, which offered to pick up trash for $3,890 a month. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said Meridian did not make recycling services available.
“So even with the recycling, it’s still cheaper,” board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said of Republic’s bid.
The new fees are an increase over what Union R-XI paid Republic Services for the 2021-22 school year. According to documents presented at the board’s June 2021 meeting, Republic charged Union R-XI $1,568 for garbage collection and $671 for recycling.
At the time of the 2021-22 agreement, Greg Parker, Republic Services account manager, wrote in a letter to the district that the company handles waste or recycling for more than 20 public school districts in the Missouri part of the St. Louis area.
Republic Services is based in Phoenix, Arizona, but has an office in Bridgeton.
The district received only one bid on propane services, Mabe said. The board approved a bid from Boland Energy, of Beaufort, to provide propane for $1.95 per gallon.
“That’s an excellent price from what I’ve seen, comparing it to the current (environment),” Weideman said.
The price was an increase over $1.35 per gallon in the 2021-22 school year, Mabe said.
Beaufort Elementary School is the only Union R-XI campus that uses propane, Mabe said.
The district’s current pest control provider, N&N Pest Control, of Union, was the only bidder for those services. But, to the board’s surprise, it agreed to continue at its current rate of $630 a month for 11 months.
Mabe said the company provides extermination services on all district buildings. “Everything we’ve got, even buses,” he said.