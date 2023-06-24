The Union R-XI School District is utilizing a capital facilities lease to help fund several capital improvement projects.
The Board of Education unanimously approved the issuance of lease certificates through investment bank L.J. Hart & Co., of Chesterfield, at its June 14 meeting.
The $2.065 million purchase of lease certificates will produce just over $2 million in funding for the district, according to Thomas Pisarkiewicz, L.J. Hart president and chief financial officer.
United Bank of Union is purchasing $950,000 in certificates as part of the sale. “We are happy to report that we have strong local support,” Pisarkiewicz said.
As part of the process, Standard & Poor’s affirmed the district’s existing A-plus credit rating, Pisarkiewicz said.
“Since this is a lease it’s always one notch below that, so it’s an A-rated lease,” he said. “So that’s considered investment grade, and that’s helpful in the overall marketing of the certificates.”
The lease has an eight-year repayment schedule, with an average annual payment around $305,000, Pisarkiewicz said.
While interest rates have risen to 3.61 percent on the lease, Pisarkiewicz said that is still “very attractive.” He said the rate was helped by the resolution of federal debt ceiling discussions.
Among the projects being paid for with the lease are the new artificial turf field at Stierberger Stadium. The district is paying ATG Sports Industries, which has an office in Festus, a base price of $479,555 to install its RamTurf artificial field.
Other projects receiving funding are renovations, as well as equipment and furnishings, at the Student Services Resource Center, which is going in the former Scenic Regional Library Union Branch, and roofing replacement and repairs, according to a legal notice in The Missourian. Other repairs to existing district facilities could also be made. Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said all the projects have already been approved by the board.
This is the second time in the last year the Union district has used L.J. Hart to raise money for projects.
In September 2022, the school board approved an agreement with L.J. Hart authorizing the sale of lease certificates which will produce at least $3.5 million in revenue. They are being used to fund the HVAC and playground replacement at Central Elementary School, which is underway this summer. The projects will be funded over 15 years.
United Bank of Union purchased $1.5 million in bonds to finance the earlier school projects, making it the largest contributor.
Both of the leases are callable in 2025, which means the district can pay them off if it pursues a larger bond election, district officials said. “So a lot of flexibility with your financing,” Pisarkiewicz said.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said it is always nice dealing with L.J. Hart.
“The fact that this is callable, basically gives us the option at some point in time. I’m not making any announcements here, I suspect a future board will want to do a bond issue as we continue to grow,” he said. “With that bond issue, we’ll be able to pay these off without a hassle at all.”
