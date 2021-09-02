Coaches in the Union R-XI School District will no longer have to perform summer duties on the house.
The board of education voted at its Aug. 23 meeting to pay coaches $25 per hour for summer work, such as coaching at camps or tournaments.
“Our coaches are paid during the season they coach,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold told the board. “Then in the summertime, they take our students to camps, they might go to Mizzou, they may go to St. Louis and play against other teams. And they do that out of their own pockets, their own time. They spend their own gas money to get there.”
Weinhold noticed the issue more this summer. “They’re doing a great thing for our students, and why are they not paid for this?” he said.
Coaches will be limited to eight hours of pay per day during the summer, Weinhold said. They also cannot exceed working 20 days during the summer.
“If they go on an overnight trip, they’re not getting paid all night long,” he said.
The coaches Weinhold has spoken to are “very appreciative,” he said. “They know they put that extra time in, and they would like to be paid,” he said. “They didn’t ask for (pay).”
Weinhold said St. James is the only other Four Rivers Conference school to pay coaches in the summer, though he said he understands other schools are looking into it.
There have been some inconsistencies in the past between summer pay for athletic teams and nonathletic clubs, Weinhold said. He hopes the new hourly pay scale will clean that up.
The board was making the system fair, board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said, “because they weren’t getting paid and other people were.”
The district’s $25 hourly rate is the same as some of its other miscellaneous pay rates, including for individual special education tutoring and credit recovery instruction. Other pay rates include $30 for a virtual educator and a high school night school teacher.