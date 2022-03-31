The Union R-XI School District will keep ownership of its bus fleet after considering phasing it out.
The district discussed eventually having First Student own the bus fleet and employ the bus drivers, which the company currently does with the Washington School District. For Union R-XI, First Student hires the drivers, but they drive buses the district owns.
Under the plan the district rejected, the district would retire its fleet of 40 buses over a 10-year period, with First Student replacing them with buses it owns.
After “crunching some numbers” with staff, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the district feels more comfortable maintaining its own fleet.
For most buses, the daily transportation rate per bus that Union R-XI pays First Student will start at $289 for the 2022-23 school year and gradually increase to $326 per day, per bus by the 2026-27 school year. That rate includes pay for the driver, as well as First Student’s overhead, including office and lot space.
A major factor in Union School District keeping its bus fleet is the expected increase that the district would have to pay in the third year of the agreement, when First Student would have started using more of its own buses.
The district would pay only about 19 cents more per bus, per day in the 2022-23 school year to have First Student gradually take over the fleet. But as more of the district buses are phased out, that difference would increase to $21 more per bus, per day with First Student owning the buses by the 2024-25 school year. However, that also includes the costs for the buses owned by First Student, which is based in Cincinnati and has an office in Washington.
“It wasn’t cost effective years 3, 4 and 5,” Mabe said Monday. “Now we may revisit it after (the five-year contract).”
Regardless of whether the district kept the buses, Union R-XI was expected to see increased costs starting with the 2022-23 school year. Mabe said last month that as part of a large recruitment strategy, First Student is increasing its starting bus driver pay to $19 per hour from the current $15.
Drivers also will be going to a minimum of five hours per day from the current four hours, because, with staggered school start times, they now make trips for both elementary and secondary students.
That will mean Union R-XI will pay about 30 percent more for its bus operations during the next school year.
“That’s the good thing about the (contract) extension, is it protects us in the long run from that happening again,” Mabe said.
The Board of Education approved the five-year contract with First Student. The first three years are locked in, but either party can withdraw after the third or fourth years.
Because of rising costs, First Student opted out of the final year of its previous five-year staffing contract with Union schools.
The district did not have many options, said Board Member Matt Borgmann, who approved the contract with the rest of the board.