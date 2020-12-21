The Union R-XI School District isn’t waiting for the federal government to extend coronavirus-related paid leave for employees.
The board of education approved a resolution Wednesday, Dec. 16, allowing employees to have up to 10 days of paid leave through June 30, 2021. Unless Congress takes action, federal assistance through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act will expire Dec. 31.
“Part of us trying to develop this plan is waiting to see what the federal government will do,” said Dr. Justin Tarte, the district’s executive director of human resources. “At this point in time, we don’t anticipate that it’s going to be extended. Having said that, we want to be able to have something for our team members to be able to support them.”
The resolution covers employees sickened by COVID-19 or in quarantine or those who are taking care of a spouse, parent or child who is in quarantine or whose school or care facility is closed because of COVID-19. “Perhaps a school outside Union that has closed or elected to go virtual, and then they would have to provide child care for their student while their child is at home learning,” Tarte said.
The resolution is largely based on one crafted by the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA) to be considered by schools across the state, but the district’s program does have some key differences. Among them is covering employees taking care of children whose school is closed.
MSBA also recommends not to have the policy cover substitute employees, while Union R-XI is covering leave for long-term substitute teachers.
“One of the big things they wanted to echo at MSBA was that this wasn’t really a draft. School districts should be able to change and modify it as they see fit based off their needs for their particular school district,” Tarte said. “Some portions of the (MSBA) resolution, I think, are very good. There are some portions that, I think, omitted some areas that we, as a district, wanted to have, and or modify to the needs of our team members.”
The district is building upon the program it had in place in the first semester, Tarte said.
“Knock on wood, I think a lot of our team members have recognized that we are here to support them in these challenging times,” he said. “And we want to make sure that they realize that support’s going to be here second semester, as well.”
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman cast the lone vote against the resolution, saying he would prefer it be a board policy instead of a resolution. He said resolutions have not been normal practices for Union or most other boards.
“We can back up a board policy in court. I’m not so sure about a resolution,” he said after the meeting. “That’s my concern.”
Others said it was better to go with the resolution because a policy seems more permanent, instead of a temporary measure during the pandemic.
“You put a policy out there for long-term use,” board member Matt Borgmann said. “This is COVID only, something we don’t know what it’s going to be like next week, let alone six months down the road. That’s why I think it should be something that’s less permanent.”
The board went with the resolution instead of the board policy, saying the policy would have required action to rescind it after the school year ends.
Any federal action that is taken would supersede the local resolution, officials said.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said it is too soon to know how much the leave program will cost the district.
“It’s hard to put a dollar figure on it because we hope we don’t have to use it at all,” he told The Missourian. “But, in reality, we know we’re going to have to.”