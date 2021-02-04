After having the position for elementary schools for three years, the Union R-XI School District will be adding an instructional coach for the secondary level.
“We’re very confident that with that person to guide the middle and high school in curriculum structure with teams in content areas that we would be able to go far and beyond,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said at a special Thursday, Jan. 28, board of education meeting. The district plans to look at internal candidates, as well as people outside the district to fill the post, Hayes said.
The current elementary coaches, Elizabeth Brueggemann and Tracy Wall, go between the three elementary campuses and assist teachers in creating tests and taking part in grade-level team meetings.
“The one thing we always look for is, how can you make sure that what we write and create is then transferred into that classroom?” Hayes told The Missourian. “Instructional coaches and curriculum coordinators, at least for us with elementary, have been essential.”
At the team meetings, the coaches ensure that the conversations are the same at each school, Hayes said.
“If I have a second grader at Prairie Dell, a second grader at Central or a second grader who is at Beaufort, the conversation of what is being taught in that second grade class is the same,” he said. “Those instructional coaches/curriculum coordinators are in each of those buildings to ensure that message is the same.”
At the elementary level, one coach works on math and science and the other on English and social studies, and they work together on electives, Hayes said. But, with a much broader range of classes at the secondary level, the coach there will be different.
“Secondary is a bit more complex, because you are not going to be able to hire a coach that’s going to be a content expert, when you start getting into higher math and English and your fine arts, as well as your practical arts,” he said. “So what we’re looking for in a secondary curriculum coordinator/instructional coach is that person is going to be doing a lot of the same things that our elementary coaches are doing, but they’re going to be doing a lot more of the curriculum coordination aspect of it at the very beginning.”
That means working with principals and teachers to provide structure and strategy for the curriculum, making sure they are meeting both district and state standards, Hayes said.
While the district will have one secondary instructional coach when the position starts with the 2021-22 school year, the coach will work with district Director of Academics Kendra Fennessey, whose role is being expanded to cover all grade levels instead of elementary only.
“I’m excited about having the same thing for the secondary,” said Hayes, who takes over as superintendent in October.
The instructional coaches are paid on the teacher salary scale, but work more days. They are paid for 200 days instead of the 183 days teachers are paid for, Hayes said.
The position will be added in the upcoming fiscal year budget, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said at the meeting.
The job description for the instructional coach/content coordinator calls for a minimum of five years’ successful classroom experience and curriculum development experience. A master’s degree in a related content area is preferred but not required.