It’s been years since the Union R-XI School District has had a teacher of the year award, but Dr. Justin Tarte is on a mission to change that.
Tarte, executive director of human resources, said the district will present awards for teacher of the year, as well as top classified employee, which includes people like bus drivers, food service workers and nurses, during an April 22 event at the Union City Auditorium. Honors will be handed out at the campus and district-wide level.
“We’re going to try to combine and make this an overall employee recognition banquet and make sure we are representing a lot of different team members for a lot of different reasons,” Tarte said.
The ceremony is part of new Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes’ vision for the district, Tarte said.
“We thought this was just one more way to highlight and bring attention to the many great things that our team members are doing in our district,” Tarte said.
Tarte said he does not yet have a concrete cost for the event.
“At this time we are still working with local vendors and possible community sponsors on costs associated with the event,” he said. “Having said that, the district is committed to this event and the recognition of our team members and we are excited to highlight their accomplishments.”
The district plans to celebrate the employees by inviting all 400 of them to the ceremony.
Service awards and retirement recognitions also would be part of the event, which would be “a celebration of the year,” Hayes said.
The board of education preferred the off-site location to one in a school building.
“The (high school) gym, sometimes, it’s like going back to work,” Hayes said at the board’s January meeting. “Sometimes it’s nice just to get away, have dinner and have that atmosphere, whether it’s the city auditorium or something of that nature.”
Board members said they were open to having the event elsewhere in Franklin County.
“I say off-site, but try to keep it local,” board member Aaron Bockhorst said at the meeting, which was held before the time and location were finalized.