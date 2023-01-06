The Union School District is making it easier for students, parents and others to learn about the courses it offers.
A test version of a “District Wide Course Overview” was shown to the board of education at its Dec. 14 meeting, and it is expected to soon be available permanently on the Union R-XI website.
“It’s been a goal of ours to get an overview of all of our courses combined for you all, as well as to have that transparency for our community of the various courses offered at our schools,” Kendra Fennessey, Union R-XI’s assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment, told the board.
The page is divided into departments, such as English, math, science, social studies, physical education/health, at risk/special education, fine arts, Project Lead The Way/practical arts, foreign language and electives.
Under each category is listed every course in the department, from kindergarten to high school. Users can click on a course to learn more about it.
For example, if you click on second grade English-language arts, it shows you the objective of the course: “Students will interpret a text to determine the main idea and supporting details while retelling the key events. Students will deconstruct new words by applying basic phonic skills in order to fluently read single and multisyllabic words. Students will produce simple sentences and use a variety of sentence types. Students will use the writing process to create a variety of writing pieces.”
It also explains what students will do in the class, such as writing fictional stories and poems, as well as opinion pieces “with convincing details.”
It also provides the source materials used in the class: Benchmark Workshop and Heggerty Phonemic Awareness Program.
For more advanced courses, the overview will also note the required prerequisite classes.
“If a parent says, ‘What are they teaching up there at that high school?’ ” Fennessey said. “This is a good overview of what that looks like.”
District curriculum coaches worked on coordinating the course overview, as well as organizing and formatting the information, Fennessey said.
While the information was presented at the December meeting, the board is expected to vote on formally approving the course overview at its Jan. 18 meeting.
“Once it is board approved, if it is board approved, then we will post it on our website (unionrxi.org), so that families can get online and just see the progression of courses,” Fennessey said.
Implementing a plan like this has been one of Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes’ goals since he first came to the district six years ago, he said.
“From pre-K all the way up to high school, it took us a while to get to the high school,” he said. “But, then again, we’ve built our team up so well in support. ... For the team that we have and the size, I think is just amazing. It’s been a long time coming but we’re there.”
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said he was impressed with the prototype of the course overview.
“Whenever I saw this, I thought it was just a listing (of courses),” he said. “When I started clicking on things I said, ‘My gosh you can actually see what they’re going to be teaching in here.’ That’s a masterful undertaking, it really is a lot of time and a lot of effort, but it’s really, really good information. I can see parents clicking on those things, and, quite honestly, be surprised at some of the things that we offer.”
The information is also valuable to people considering a school district to move to, said board member Matt Borgmann, an agent with Dolan Realtors. “Having that available to the public is huge so they do know what we’re offering,” he said.