With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated people and some other school districts changing their policies, the Union R-XI School District also is considering changes.
The district’s board of education will review its mask requirement at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The discussion will start with summer school. Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said he is “not sure where it will go from there.”
Summer school is scheduled from June 3-30.
The meeting is being moved to the cafeteria at Prairie Dell Elementary School, 1911 Prairie Dell Road, because of the larger attendance expected.
The Washington School District’s board voted 5-1 May 13 to not require masks during its summer school. That discussion lasted about an hour and included five comments from the public, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Washington Board President John Freitag suggested using the summer term as a trial period without masks. Matt Wilson, the only board member to vote against making masks optional, said more students should be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before the district changed its policy.
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for youths 12 and older.
Union’s discussion also comes as the CDC changed its guidance to say vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors in most circumstances. However, the federal agency issued an update May 15 saying schools should continue using recommended COVID-19 prevention strategies, including masks and social distancing, through at least the end of the 2020-21 school year.
CDC said its decision to continue to recommend mask wearing in schools comes as many students are still not fully vaccinated and more time is needed for schools to make systems and policy adjustments. The CDC added it will update its guidance for schools in the coming weeks.
When the 2020-21 school year started, Union R-XI required masks for staff and students in fourth through 12th grades. Students attended class five days a week, with an option for online classes.
In November 2020, the district changed its policy to require masks for all students in kindergarten and above. At the same time, the district changed its previous requirement that anyone in a K-12 school quarantine for 14 days if they are directly exposed to the coronavirus. After the change, people were not required to quarantine if both they and the infected person were wearing masks.
Wednesday’s meeting also will include a presentation on athletic scoreboards by South Dakota-based Daktronics. The company’s products are used by professional, college and high school teams.
According to Daktronics’ website, schools that work with the company bring in an average of $40,000 a year through scoreboard sponsorships.